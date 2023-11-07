Ukraine’s HUR on Putin body double rumors

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s use of doubles has been confirmed, despite Kremlin’s staunch denials by the Kremlin, according to multiple sources.

Dmitry Peskov , Putin’s spokesperson, after rumors of the dictator’s “death,” began to comment on the existence of his doubles.

Read also: Russia’s FSB and Ministry of Defense locked in intensifying conflict – Ukrainian intelligence

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Ukrainian military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), shed light on the matter in an interview with Radio NV on Nov. 5.

“Certain internal processes are taking place. When the official Kremlin spokesmen repeatedly deny the existence of Putin’s doubles, the opposite conclusion becomes more plausible,” said Yusov.

Read also: Investigator into Putin’s private life talks about sanctions against Putin’s mistress and self-censorship in Russia

Reliable information about the use of double technology for the Russian dictator has been confirmed from multiple sources, not only in Ukraine, he added.

“This is information that is hard to conceal; it begins to erode the image of the Russian dictator from the inside.”

Read also: Putin’s doppelganger visited occupied Kherson and Luhansk oblast, says former Air Force commander

“In conjunction with other events directly related to Russian intelligence services, such as the Jewish pogroms in Makhachkala, for example, or the rebellion of the late Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and his ‘march on Moscow’ — all of this delegitimizes the image of the Russian dictator,” said Yusov.

“And the fact that they are increasingly forced to prove that he is actually alive, that there are no doubles, and that he is active, cheerful, and full of energy, speaks absolutely to the opposite processes – the fading and delegitimization of the image of the Russian dictator. Regardless of his actual physical condition,” concluded Yusov.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine