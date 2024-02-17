Ukraine and IMF begin negotiations on Extended Fund Facility programme's 3rd review

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Ukrainian authorities have launched talks on the third review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) on 17 February.

Source: press service of Ukraine’s Finance Ministry

Details: The meetings take place in Warsaw and online.

The purpose of the mission is to discuss Ukraine's progress in implementing the terms of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies.

The Ukrainian delegation includes representatives of Ukraine's Finance Ministry, the National Bank and other government agencies responsible for economic, energy, anti-corruption and rule of law policies.

Background: On 14 December 2023, Ukraine received the third funding tranche worth around US$900 million from the IMF under the EFF programme.

