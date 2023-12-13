Ukraine can import up to 1.7 GW of electricity from EU

The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has made a decision that allows Ukraine to import up to 1.7 GW of electricity from EU countries.

Source: Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "We have an ENTSO-E decision that allows Ukraine to import up to 1.7 GW of electricity. The government has created the necessary mechanisms that allow private businesses to import electricity. We need to use these tools actively."

Details: At the meeting of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters, the Minister of Energy and heads of energy companies reported on the progress of the restoration campaign at the facilities, resource reserves and ways to ensure that electricity demand is covered during the heating season.

"Smooth heating season is one of our key goals. All those responsible have received tasks and instructions. At the same time, every Ukrainian can contribute to the stability of the energy system and save electricity during peak hours," Shmyhal added.

Background:

  • The process of synchronising the power systems of Ukraine and the EU has been fully completed.

