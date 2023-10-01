Ukraine increases internal and joint production of weapons with partners – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Dmytro Kuleba, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, said that Ukraine not only receives military assistance from partners, but also increases its own production of weapons.

Quote: "Russia makes a mistake if it thinks it can ‘wait out’ military aid for Ukraine.

Ukraine will only get stronger, and Russian aggression will fail.

We are not just bringing weapons to Ukraine.

We are ramping up domestic production and co-production with partners in NATO and beyond."

On 22 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that following his visit to the United States, he had a number of significant results, including an agreement to jointly produce weapons, including air defence systems.

Zelenskyy called the US decision to jointly produce weapons and defence systems with Ukraine a historic one.

