Ukraine indicts Russian General Sergey Kobylash over deadly missile attack on Uman

Ukraine’s SBU security service has pressed charges against Russian Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash, whom it says ordered a strike on a high-rise building in the central Ukrainian city of Uman in April, the SBU’s press service announced on Nov. 28.

Kobylash is the commander of the long-range aviation group of the Russian Air Force, the SBU said.

After collecting evidence, law enforcement officers found that the Russian military carried out an air strike on the city with two X-101 missiles fired from a Russian TU-95MS heavy bomber.

"The official gave the order to conduct missile strikes on a residential multi-story building and a parking lot in Uman, Cherkasy Oblast, on April 28 this year," the SBU said.

Kobylash has been involved in the full-scale war against Ukraine since its outbreak. He is also though to have ordered the bombing of civilian infrastructure in Syria and Georgia. He received a general's rank and the "Hero of Russia" star for his activities.

Kobylash was also the first Russian military officer to be declared a suspect by Ukraine in January for his alleged involvement in attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The SBU has now filed new charges against the Russian general under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

On April 28, Russia carried out a massive attack across Ukraine, launching a missile attack on a high-rise building in Uman. Twenty-three people were killed, including six children. Nine people were reported injured. Seven neighboring buildings, six businesses, and 70 cars were also seriously damaged.

