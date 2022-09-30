Ukraine informs UN International Court of Justice of legal consequences of annexation for proceedings against Russia

FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:27

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba announced that Ukraine has officially informed the International Court of Justice of the United Nations about Russia’s violation of the Court’s Provisional Measures Order regarding the annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

As reported by European Pravda, Kuleba posted this on Twitter.

"Following Putin’s annexation attempts, Ukraine has officially informed the International Court of Justice that this step blatantly violates its legally binding Provisional Measures Order, issued on 16 March. We urge the Court to hear the case on the merits as soon as possible," he wrote.

On 30 September, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the "agreement on the accession to Russia" of the occupied Ukrainian territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts and declared that henceforth, residents of these territories are citizens of the Russian Federation.

On 16 March, the International Court of Justice in The Hague ordered Russia to stop military actions in Ukraine, which commenced on 24 February 2022, based on Russia’s claim of preventing and punishing alleged genocide in Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts of Ukraine. The Kremlin stated that it would ignore this decision.

European Pravda elaborated on Ukraine’s lawsuit and how the Kremlin’s statements provided grounds to sue Russia.

