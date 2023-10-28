Ukraine initiates security guarantee consultations with Netherlands

Andriy Yermak held negotiations with a delegation from the Netherlands regarding security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine has initiated consultations with the Netherlands regarding bilateral security guarantees, the press service of the Office of the President has reported.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the third meeting on the Ukrainian peace formula at the advisor level, which were held in Malta on Oct. 28.

The Ukrainian negotiating team in talks with the Dutch delegation was led by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak. It also included his deputy, Ihor Zhovkva, the Deputy Foreign Minister, Mykola Tochytskyi, and Yermak’s advisors, Oleksandr Bevz and Daria Zarivna.

The Netherlands became the sixth country, after the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and France, and the first among the non-G7 countries with whom Ukraine has initiated discussions on security guarantees.

During the consultation, the parties discussed cooperation in the military sphere, the economic recovery of Ukraine, joint efforts to hold Russia accountable, sanctions pressure, and the utilization of confiscated assets of the aggressor country.

“Both sides have agreed on a plan for further actions in the near future to prepare for the conclusion of a bilateral security guarantees agreement,” the Office of the President reported after the meeting.

Yermak also discussed with Geoffrey van Leeuwen, the advisor to the Dutch prime minister on foreign policy and defense, the establishment of defense production in Ukraine.

The discussions also included the support of the Netherlands on Ukraine’s path to the European Union and NATO. The parties emphasized the importance of continued sanctions against Russia and joint efforts to counter Russian disinformation and propaganda.

The third meeting regarding the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of heads of state advisors is taking place in Malta on Oct. 28 and 29. Previous meetings were held in Copenhagen and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

Ukraine intends to organize a global summit on the Peace Formula at the leaders’ level.

What is the Ukrainian Peace Formula?

In November 2022, at the G20 summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented a 10-point Peace Formula, which includes, among other things, the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.

