Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has adopted three models of Leopard tanks for the Defense Forces, the department announced on Telegram on Oct. 18.

Ukraine has received three Leopard variants – Leopard 2A6, Leopard 2A5, and Leopard 1A5.

These armored vehicles are designed to break through the enemy's fortified positions, destroy Russian occupation forces’ firing points, equipment, and manpower, and quickly organize defensive lines.

Ukraine received these tanks from its Western partners, the Defense Ministry announced, adding that the equipment has proven to be effective in combat.

By adopting these tanks into service, the ministry declares its long-term intention to have modern and high-tech weapons.

Earlier, Spiegel reported that Ukraine had refused to accept a batch of ten German Leopard 1A5 tanks that needed repair.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen admitted that 12 of the 20 Leopard 1A5 tanks transferred to Ukraine were found to be defective.

Germany reportedly independently inspected the tanks and confirmed that they "had already been heavily worn out during the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany and needed to be repaired."

A repair and maintenance hub for Leopard tanks has been launched in Poland, announced Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on July 23.

As of Aug. 29, during the 13 weeks of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, the Armed Forces lost five Leopard-2 tanks out of 71.

