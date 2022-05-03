Ukraine intelligence says Russia's war may end in September

Caitlin McFall
·3 min read

Russia may be looking to conclude its war in Ukraine within four months’ time, according to Kyiv's Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, which said Tuesday it believes September is Moscow’s intended deadline.

"There is information among the occupier's military that … the so-called ‘special military operation’ is set for September 2022," the ministry said.

Russian soldiers pose by a T-80 tank in a position close to the Azovstal frontline in the besieged port city of Mariupol. <span class="copyright">Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images</span>
Russian soldiers pose by a T-80 tank in a position close to the Azovstal frontline in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Russia’s deadly war has persisted for nearly 70 days with Moscow focusing all its efforts in eastern and southern Ukraine after its forces failed to take Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify his illegal invasion by claiming Russian forces are working to "denazify" and liberate regions he has claimed have been subject to Ukrainian oppression.

NATO allies and Ukrainian officials have flatly rejected this attempt to guise his brutal campaign as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and was democratically elected.

Defense officials have been sounding the alarm that Putin’s real aim is to bridge Russian-occupied Crimea – which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014 – with regions in eastern Ukraine that share a border with Russia.

But Putin’s ambitions have extended beyond the eastern Donbas regions and a Russian general announced last month that Moscow will seek to take Ukraine’s southern regions that sit along the Black Sea – a move that would give Russia seaport dominance.

Ukraine’s defense ministry said Tuesday that Mariupol continues to be pummeled by Russian forces and claimed it is carrying out a "big cleaning" to rid the city of the masses of causalities.

UKRAINE CIVILIAN DEATH TOLL PASSES 3,000, UN SAYS

"The Russians are searching for and destroying the bodies of the dead," the ministry said. "To do this, the city has three mobile crematoria since April 15."

Mariupol has been among the hardest-hit cities in Ukraine.

The strategically important port city would not only bridge access from Russian-controlled territory in the southeast but would effectively help Russia to pinch the Donbas region by pushing forces up through the south as well as through the north.

Russia has not made any major militaristic advances in the Donbas. But Ukraine’s intelligence sector reported Tuesday that Moscow has ordered private enterprises in the Russia Rostov region – which borders Ukraine’s eastern front – to produce seals and stamps for "occupation administrations" in Mariupol.

"The ordered stamps and seals contain the inscription: ‘Russia, the Republic of Donbas, Mariupol, the military-civil administration’," the ministry said.

"The list of institutions that will receive new ‘attributes’ includes educational institutions, hospitals, police, registry offices and administrative institutions. Even though most of them are now completely destroyed by Russian troops," the defense ministry added.

Similar steps are believed to be in the works in the Kherson region and will be rolled out in June – an area that officials have warned for weeks that Russia will also attempt to annex.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vladimir Putin is ‘the biggest war criminal of the 21st century’, Ukrainian prosecutor says

    Russia has been accused of widespread atrocities since attacking its neighbour in February.

  • Day 69 of Putin's war. Russia starts storming AzovStal, attacks Lviv

    Today, May 3, is the 69th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion. Russians continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and towns they claim they want to liberate.

  • Stolen dollars, dumb generals – NV reveals conversations of Russian soldiers

    Since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched all-out war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Russian army has lost more than 24,000 personnel, while 70,000 were wounded.

  • Head of Mykolaiv region on Russian missile strikes: Theyll start throwing balalaikas at us soon

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 23:00 As rescue workers continue to seize explosive devices in Mykolaiv and Odesa Regions, the head of Mykolaiv Region, Vitaliy Kim, is raining on the Russian parade with his jokes.

  • Ukraine Spy Boss Declares War Will End in Putin’s Death

    (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)The only way Russia’s war in Ukraine ends is with Russian President Vladimir Putin dead, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s top military spy, said Monday.“Leaving him a way to retreat is one of the strategies, but it is almost unrealistic,” Budanov said when asked if Putin could end this war alive. “He is a war criminal for the whole world. This is his end, he drove himself into a dead end.”“Don't worry, Ukraine will win,” Budanov said, speaking during an intervie

  • Defense leaders say Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine

    The U.S. has learned a great deal about Russian military shortfalls and capabilities in the first two months of the war in Ukraine, top Pentagon leaders told Congress Tuesday. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Appropriations subcommittee that if Congress approves funding, the most critical things that Ukraine needs are anti-tank, anti-aircraft and shoulder-fired surface-to-air missiles. Milley added that with the fighting now concentrated in the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian forces also need more tanks and other mechanized vehicles, which the U.S. and other nations are providing.

  • Ukrainian Air Defence destroy 8 Russian targets, including $7 mln Forpost drone

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 00:10 On Monday, 2 May, Ukrainian Air Defence destroyed eight aggressors' drones, one of which is worth $7 million. Source: Yurii Ihnat, Air Force Command spokesman, on Facebook Quote: "The aggressors' manned aircraft did not actually enter the range of Ukrainian Air Defence on 2 May.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 122 Russian invaders in the south

    Olha Hlushchenko - Tuesday, 3 May 2022, 01:04 Defenders of Ukraine's southern borders report that 122 invaders were killed over the past 24 hours and thwarted an attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to seize a surveillance post belonging to the Ukrainian military.

  • Russian propagandist makes state broadcast threatening the UK and Ireland with nuclear strike: 'Just one launch, Boris, and England is no more'

    Dmitry Kiselyov, a Putin-allied host, showed a simulation of how a land and sea strike by the Russians could possibly blow up the UK.

  • Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms

    Russian forces pounded targets across Ukraine, taking aim at supply lines for foreign weapons in the west and intensifying an offensive in the east.

  • Tapped Calls Expose Russia’s Heinous Treatment of Own Dead Troops

    (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)Russian authorities are transporting the dead bodies of Russia’s fallen soldiers from Ukraine back to Russia in “small batches” in the dead of night in an attempt to conceal just how many Russian troops are dying in Ukraine, according to intelligence shared by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).The intelligence—intercepted calls between Russian troops the SBU said it picked up in the Zaporozhye region—suggests that Russia is also transporting t

  • U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

    Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days they remain wary about China's long-standing support for Russia in general, but that the military and economic support that they worried about has not come to pass, at least for now. President Joe Biden is preparing for a trip to Asia later this month dominated by how to deal with the rise of China and his administration is soon to release his first national security strategy about the emergence of China as a great power.

  • Pope Francis Says NATO Started War in Ukraine by ‘Barking at Putin’s Door’

    Claudio Peri/Pool/ReutersROME—Since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Pope Francis has floated the idea that he wants to take a trip to Kyiv to try to broker a ceasefire. But now he says he would prefer to go to Moscow to try to talk some sense into Vladimir Putin, who he has not outwardly condemned in the now nearly three-month-old war and only did so lightly in a lengthy interview with an Italian newspaper.“I feel that before going to Kyiv, I must go to Moscow,” he told Corriere D

  • Where Auburn recruits stack in latest On3 basketball recruit ranking

    The Plains are well represented on this list of top basketball recruits.

  • Death in Ukraine's Kharkiv is everywhere, rarely explained

    The outskirts of Kharkiv have the feel of an open-air morgue, where the dead lie unclaimed and unexplained, sometimes for weeks on end, as Ukrainian and Russian forces fight for control of slivers of land. There are the dead soldiers, apparently Russian, four of them arranged in a Z like the military symbol found on Russian armored vehicles, visible to the Russian drones that continuously buzz overhead. Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has been under sustained Russian attack since the beginning of the war in late February.

  • Should You Buy Groceries at the Dollar Store?

    As the pandemic continues in the U.S., we could see another wave of stocking up on groceries. Ideally, we would all just order every single one of our grocery items online for home or curbside...

  • U.S. takes unprecedented steps to replenish Colorado River's Lake Powell

    U.S. officials on Tuesday announced unprecedented measures to boost water levels at Lake Powell, an artificial reservoir on the Colorado River that is so low as to endanger the production of hydroelectric power for seven Western states. Amid a sustained drought exacerbated by climate change, the Bureau of Reclamation will release an additional 500,000 acre-feet (616.7 million cubic meters) of water this year from the Flaming Gorge Reservoir upstream on the Wyoming-Utah border that will flow into Lake Powell.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tries To Squirm Out Of Jewish Space Laser Conspiracy Theory

    She claims she was a "regular American" when she came up with the idea and was unaware that attacks on the Rothschilds are often code for anti-Semitism.

  • Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin put the West on notice on Tuesday that he could terminate exports and deals, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to the sanctions burden imposed by the United States and allies over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, signed a broad decree on Tuesday which forbade the export of products and raw materials to people and entities on a sanctions list that he instructed the government to draw up within 10 days. The decree, which came into force with its publication, gives Moscow the power to sow chaos across markets as it could at any moment halt exports or tear up contracts with an entity or individual it has sanctioned.

  • 22 veterans put on notice by teams' 2022 NFL draft moves: Big names on thin ice

    With the 2022 NFL draft now complete, several veteran players have been put on notice by their respective teams' selections.