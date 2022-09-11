Ukraine intends to push Russia entirely out, Zelenskyy says as counteroffensive continues

Olivia Olander
·1 min read

Ukraine's goal is to rid Russia's presence from its entire country, Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that aired Sunday.

"Our main goal is to de-occupy our whole territory," Zelenskyy said through a translator on CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS." "The main goal is de-occupation. We just cannot allow Russia to continue the same occupation that they started back in 2014."

Ukraine has mounted a counteroffensive across the south and east in recent days, including in the southern region of Kherson.

Zelenskyy referred to Russia's occupation as "cannibalism," but said the source of Ukraine's strength lies in its willingness to hold out. He met with host Zakaria in an outdoor walking interview, which Zakaria pointed to as significant, given the threats on Zelenskyy's life.

"We have no other way, and it’s not our weakness. I believe it’s our strength. Because Russia does have a way out. They can go back home. We have only this home to defend," Zelenskyy said of his nation's military efforts.

The war stretched to its 200-day mark Sunday, following Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion in February.

"I would like to immediately state that I’m grateful to President Biden and the White House and the bipartisan support," Zelenskyy told Zakaria, adding: "Without this support, we will not be able to return our lands."

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast local authorities

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 17:53 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated the villages of Kozacha Lopan and Tokarivka in the Derhachi hromada (an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories) in Kharkiv Oblast.

  • Occupiers attack liberated Kupiansk

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER 2022, 15:19 On the morning of 11 September, Russian occupying forces attacked the right bank of the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, which had been liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Vadym Krokhmal, Deputy Head of the Kupiansk City Council.

  • Ukraine pushes big counteroffensive as war marks 200 days

    As the war in Ukraine marked 200 days on Sunday, the country has reclaimed broad swaths of the south and east in a long-anticipated counteroffensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia. The counterattack began in the final days of August and at first focused on the southern region of Kherson, which was swept by Russian forces in the opening days of the invasion. Facing the prospect of a large group of its forces becoming surrounded, Moscow pulled back its troops from Kharkiv in a dramatic shift in the state of play that posed the biggest challenge to the Kremlin since it launched the invasion Feb. 24.

  • Russia withdraws troops from Kharkiv region as Ukraine powers down final reactor at Zaporizhzhia

  • Putin can only be negotiated with on battlefield, Ukrainian FM says

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a liar, and can be negotiated only on the field of battle, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with French news outlet Le Journal du Dimanche on Sept. 10. Kuleba was commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron insisting on keeping an open communication channel with Putin.

  • Ukraine recaptures territory from Russian forces in Kharkiv

    Ukraine's armed forces have reportedly recaptured swaths of territory and are making "significant gains" against Russia's occupation of Kharkiv.

  • Russian forces retreat amid Ukrainian counteroffensive

    Ukrainian troops on Sunday successfully pressed their swift counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country, even as a nuclear power plant in the Russia-occupied south completely shut down in a bid to prevent a radiation disaster as fighting raged nearby. Kyiv's action to reclaim Russia-occupied areas in the Kharkiv region forced Moscow to withdraw its troops to prevent them from being surrounded, leaving behind significant numbers of weapons and munitions in a hasty retreat as the war marked its 200th day on Sunday. A jubilant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mocked the Russians in a video address Saturday night, saying “the Russian army in these days is demonstrating the best that it can do — showing its back."

  • Putin, Macron trade blame over Ukraine nuclear plant security

    Conditions at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant continue to cause global concern. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling around the Zaporizhzhia plant and thereby risking a catastrophic release of radiation.

  • State Bureau of Investigation detains head of occupation "police" in liberated Balakliia

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2022, 19:39 As the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast was liberated from Russian invaders, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) detained the so-called head of the occupation "police'' in the city of Balakliia; shortly before that, the puppet "police chief" was dismissed from his office.

  • Security Service of Ukraine posts photos from liberated Kupiansk

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - SATURDAY, 10 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:53 The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) confirms the liberation of the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Source: press-service of the SSU Quote: "Members of the Strategic Operations Centre A of the Security Service of Ukraine [are] in Kupiansk, which was and always will be Ukrainian! We will liberate every centimetre of our land! To be continued!" Photo: the Security Service of Ukraine Previously: On 10 September, the Armed Forces of Ukrai

  • Russians fleeing cities occupied since 2014, says Luhansk governor

    Russian occupiers and collaborators are fleeing even from settlements in Luhansk Oblast that have been occupied since 2014, amid the Ukrainian military’s ongoing offensive, regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on Ukrainian national television on Sept. 11.

  • Russian MoD admits abandoning Kharkiv Oblast

    Russian forces have withdrawn from almost all areas they held in Kharkiv Oblast, as seen on maps published by Russian Defense Ministry on Sept. 11.

  • Greek leader says armed conflict with Turkey won't happen

    Greece’s prime minister says that he cannot imagine that tensions with neighboring NATO ally Turkey could ever escalate into armed conflict. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at a press conference Sunday at the Thessaloniki International Fair, where he gave the keynote speech Saturday outlining his government’s economic policy goals. Asked by The Associated Press whether a recent escalation in rhetoric from Turkey, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could be the prelude to an armed conflict, Mitsotakis replied negatively.

  • Moscow's call for talks two months late, freezing conflict now impossible, says Ukrainian diplomat

    Kremlin's hints that it wants talks with Ukraine are up to two months late and freezing the conflict is off the table altogether, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Roman Bezsmertnyi said in an interview with Radio NV published on Sept. 9.

  • Ukraine counteroffensive makes rapid gains as Russians retreat

    CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta reports from Kyiv on a Ukrainian counteroffensive that has quickly reclaimed large swaths of territory from Russian troops.

  • U.S. concludes contracts for $1.2 bln to replenish stocks of weapons sent to Ukraine

    About $1.2 billion in contracts are underway to replenish U.S. military stocks for weapons sent to Ukraine, Bill LaPlante, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Sept. 9.

  • Ukrainian military enters outskirts of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, says governor

    The Ukrainian military has already entered the outskirts of the town of Lysychansk in Luhansk Oblast, which has been under Russian occupation since early July, Luhansk Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday told Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne on Sept. 10.