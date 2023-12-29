Ukraine intercepts 114 of 158 missiles and drones in Russia’s largest attack on Ukraine of the war

On December 28 and 29, the Russians carried out the most massive attack from the air on Ukraine

Ukraine intercepted 114 of the 158 drones and missiles Russia launched at Ukraine overnight on Dec. 28-29 in Russia’s biggest attack on Ukraine of the war, said Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi.

Russia started with drone attacks on the evening of Dec. 28, and continued with missile strikes in the early hours of Dec. 29.

"Air Forces, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 27 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs and 87 cruise missiles X-101/X-555/X-55,” said Zaluzhnyi.

Russia initially struck with in total 36 Shaheds from the north and southeast, which then moved westward, said Zaluzhnyi.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 29, Russia deployed 18 Tu-95MS bombers. By around 6:00 a.m., they launched at least 90 cruise missiles X-101/X-555/X-55. Around the same time, Russian forces launched eight cruise missiles X-22/X-32 from Tu-22M3 bombers in the Kursk region.

At the same time, the invaders struck Kharkiv with S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles. In total, at least 14 S-300/S-400/Iskander-M ballistic missiles were launched from temporarily occupied Crimea, and Russia’s Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.

At 6:30 a.m. in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast, five MiG-31K fighter jets were deployed, firing five Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles. Additionally, Russian Su-35 aircraft attacked with four Kh-31P anti-radar missiles and one Kh-59, Ukraine’s Air Force commander, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported.

Hits were recorded in Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Dnipro, Kyiv, and other cities. Russian forces targeted residential buildings, a shopping center, a maternity hospital, educational institutions, a warehouse, etc.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported at least 17 civilians killed and 85 injured.

