Ukraine intercepts 32 of 46 Russian attack drones, explosions reported in Kherson and Odesa oblasts

A kamikaze drone launched by Russia in the sky over Kyiv

Ukraine intercepted 32 of 46 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones fired overnight by Russia, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ General Staff reported on Dec. 27.

The drones were launched from two directions: Balaklava in temporarily occupied Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Krasnodar Oblast of Russia.

The attack was countered by tactical aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Air Forces and Defense Forces in eight regions - Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad.

Fourteen drones made it through Air Defense. Most of these hit frontline areas, especially in Kherson. A few fell without causing any damage, the Air Forces said.

Groups of Shaheds began entering Ukrainian airspace around 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 26 and the attack lasted until almost 4:00 a.m.

In addition to Kherson, explosions were reported in Odesa.

