Ukraine intercepts 36 cruise missiles in Russian overnight barrage, says military chief

In Kyiv and a number of oblasts of Ukraine, air defense forces worked

Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 36 of the 43 cruise missiles launched by the Russian military on Ukraine overnight on Sept. 20-21, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi reported on Telegram.

The Russian troops used X-101/X-555/X-55 air-launched cruise missiles. The launches were carried out from ten Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from an area west of Engels.

Read also: Ukraine downs 12 out of 16 Russian missiles and drones

The missiles were launched in several waves. They entered Ukrainian airspace from different directions, constantly changing course along the route.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, fighter aircraft of the Air Force, units of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and other means were involved in repelling the attack.

Read also: School, kindergarten damaged in Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, no casualties reported

In the early hours of Sept. 21, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The Russian forces launched missiles in several waves. There were hits in Lviv, Rivne, and Cherkasy oblasts, and air defense was operating in Kyiv.

A hotel building was destroyed in the center of Cherkasy, injuring ten people.

There were hits to civilian and energy infrastructure in Rivne.

In Kyiv, the debris of downed Russian missiles fell in four districts of the city, and seven people were reported injured.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine