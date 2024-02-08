Ukraine intercepts majority of Russian drones in another overnight attack, spares cities from catastrophe

A drone launched by Russia in the sky of Ukraine

Ukraine intercepted 11 of 17 Shahed drones launched by Russia from the Cape of Chauda in Crimea, on the night of Feb. 8, reported Ukrainian Air Forces on Telegram.

The drones were aimed at various regions, but Ukrainian intercepted 11 of them across the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The air raid alert was activated in most regions of Ukraine due to the threat of drone strikes. Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainain Defense Forces were mobilised to respond the aerial assault.

Odesa witnessed explosions as one drone struck an unfinished high-rise and an educational facility. Despite the damage, emergency services were quickly on the scene, ensuring no fires or further destruction ensued. Odesa's regional governor, Oleh Kiper, confirmed through a Telegram post that, fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.

A similar fate was avoided in Mykolaiv, where drone strikes targeted residential areas. The city's mayor, Oleksandr Senkevich, reported no casualties.

The absence of casualties from the night's attacks was later also confirmed by Mykolaiv Oblast governor Vitaliy Kim on Telegram.

This consecutive night of drone attacks marks an escalation by the Russian military, putting Ukrainian forces on high alert and testing the resilience of its air defense systems.



