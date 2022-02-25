Ukraine invasion: Australia, Japan unveil more Russia sanctions as Scott Morrison slams China for offering Moscow a 'lifeline'

Australia and Japan imposed more sanctions on Friday against Russia, and Canberra said it was "unacceptable" that China was easing trade restrictions with Moscow at a time when it invaded Ukraine.

"We will work along with our partners for a rolling wave of sanctions and continuing to ratchet up that pressure on Russia," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media conference.

Morrison said the fresh sanctions will be placed against "oligarchs whose economic weight is of strategic significance to Moscow" and over 300 members of the Russian parliament who voted to authorise sending Russian troops into Ukraine.

Australia is also working with the United States to align with their sanctions overnight on key Belarusian individuals and entities who helped Russia and Nato to provide non-lethal equipment and medical supplies for Ukraine, he said.

Morrison voiced concerns over the "lack of strong response" from China and criticised Beijing about reports it had eased trade curbs with Moscow by allowing imports of wheat from Russia.

"You don't go and throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they are invading another country. That is simply unacceptable," he said.

In early February, during a visit to Beijing by President Vladimir Putin, Russia's state agricultural watchdog said China had agreed to allow imports of wheat and barley from all regions of Russia. China officially confirmed the agreement on Thursday.

Russia is one of the biggest wheat producers, but its exports would be vulnerable if its foreign markets blocked shipments in response to its attack on Ukraine.

Thursday's announcement said Russia would "take all measures" to prevent contamination by wheat smut fungus and would suspend exports to China if it was found.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government will strengthen sanctions against Moscow to include financial institutions and equipment exports.

Kishida told a news conference that Tokyo would take aim at Russian financial institutions and individuals with the sanctions, which would be imposed immediately, as well as halt exports of military-use goods such as semiconductors.

He also said that coordinated action with other members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations against Russia would stem any aggression in Asia and other regions.

Japan will do the utmost to limit the economic impact to itself from the fallout from the Ukraine crisis, including by ensuring a stable supply of energy.

"The economic sanctions against Russia will not directly obstruct energy supply," Kishida said.

For resource-poor Japan, the most immediate impact of the conflict is likely to be seen in rising fuel prices.

A resident looks at the body of a rocket stuck in a flat after recent shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Kishida said Japan had about 240 days' worth of crude oil reserves and reserves of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to last two to three weeks, and that the government would step up measures to stem a rise in retail fuel prices.

Australia's neighbour New Zealand also imposed targeted travel bans on Russia and prohibited goods trade to its military as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned that more measures may follow as the conflict escalates.

"The world is speaking and sending a very clear message to Russia that what they have done is wrong and they will face the condemnation of the world," Ardern said.

People take part in a vigil to protest the Russian invasion of Ukraine in front of the White House in Washington.

Also on Friday, the Philippines top diplomat said he will travel to Ukraine's border with Poland to ensure the safety of Filipinos fleeing from the eastern European country.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr did not specify in his tweet where he is going. Nor did he say how many of the approximately 380 Filipinos in Ukraine are trying to leave amid the Russian invasion.

Locsin expressed gratitude to Poland for agreeing to accept fleeing Filipinos without entry visas.

In South Korea, President Moon Jae-in said his country will join international sanctions, but won't consider unilateral penalties.

"The sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine must be guaranteed," Moon said in a statement issued by Seoul's presidential Blue House.

South Korea will "support and participate in the efforts of the international community, including economic sanctions", he added.

Vehicles line up at a fuel station in Kiev, Ukraine.

Seoul also said it is preparing to take immediate action if the Ukraine conflict results in a disruption to energy shipments.

The government is considering various measures, including tapping its strategic oil reserves and securing alternative cargoes, the finance ministry said in a statement. It will look to buy oil from the US, the North Sea and the Middle East, coal from Australia, South Africa and Colombia, and gas from Qatar, Australia and the US, the ministry said.

About 17 per cent of South Korea's coal imports came from Russia last year, while it got 6 per cent of its oil and 5.3 per cent of its gas from the country, according to Korea Customs Service data.

Meanwhile, the Federated States of Micronesia cut diplomatic ties with Russia on Friday and warned they would only be reopened if Moscow displayed a "love" of humanity.

"Diplomatic relations between our two countries have been severed," President David Panuelo said.

"Ukraine has been violently and unjustifiably invaded by the Russian Federation," he added.

Reporting by Reuters, Associated Press, Bloomberg, Agence France-Presse

