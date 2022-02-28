Ukraine invasion: UN plans emergency meetings as Putin's Russia nuclear forces order escalates tensions

The UN's two major bodies - the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council - will hold separate meetings on Monday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, now entering its fifth day.

The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on the humanitarian impact of the conflict, while the UN General Assembly's meeting, the first such meeting in decades, is aimed at showing global condemnation of the invasion.

Both meetings follow Russia's veto Friday of a Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. The vote was 11-1, with China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstaining.

Russia has become an international pariah as its forces do battle on the streets of Ukraine's cities, facing a barrage of sanctions including a ban from Western airspace and key financial networks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, a move the Pentagon called "escalatory" and increased the risk of a miscalculation. The US and European countries have upped their deliveries of weapons to Ukraine.

Officials from Kyiv will meet Russian counterparts at the Belarus border. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky voiced scepticism that talks would yield results but said he was willing to try if it meant any chance of peace.

There have been new reports of fighting in the streets of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, and Russian troops moving closer to the capital, Kyiv.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden planned to speak with allies on the crisis Monday in Washington.

The rouble has sunk nearly 26 per cent against the US dollar after Western nations moved to block Russian banks from the SWIFT global payment system.

The rouble was trading at a record low 105.27 per dollar early Monday, down from about 84 per dollar late Friday.

Over the weekend, Japan joined the moves by the US and other Western nations to impose more sanctions against Russia.

Restrictions on the Russian central bank target its access to more than US$600 billion in reserves the Kremlin has at its disposal. They hinder Russia's ability to support the rouble as it plunges in value.

Sanctions announced earlier had taken the Russian currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history.

James Brown, an associate professor of political science at Temple University in Tokyo, said the economic impact on Russia is going to be "enormous".

"If we're looking at the long term scenario, I think it's really questionable whether Putin is going to be in power for another decade. This is a huge miscalculation, the economic impact on Russia is going to be enormous," he said.

Former US Treasury secretary Jacob Lew warned that US-China ties could worsen because of Beijing's current stance on Ukraine.

"We meet at a difficult moment in the world and in US-China relations. Fifty years ago the USSR was a common threat that brought us together," Lew said on Monday at a forum marking the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique signed during the icebreaking 1972 visit to China by then US President Richard Nixon.

Lew is now the chair of the board of directors at the National Committee on United States-China Relations.

"Today, Russian aggression threatens to drive us further apart," Lew said. "This is the moment when nations of the world that respect international orders are joining together condemning Russia's illegal attack on Ukraine. China must decide where to stand - and understand that bilateral relations with the US will only become more strained in the absence of a clear choice to stand with intervention."

Beijing has called for dialogue and restraint on all sides, while refusing to condemn Moscow or call its act an "invasion". China, along with India and the United Arab Emirates, abstained from a vote at the UN Security Council last Friday on a resolution meant to condemn Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Jiang Jiang, vice-president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, responded to Lew's comments.

"Since our guest mentioned the Ukraine issue just now, I would like to take the opportunity to respond," Jiang said. "China's stance on the issue has remained clear and consistent. China will make autonomous and correct views from the facts from the issue."

West condemns Putin nuclear order

The West has condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear forces alert.

Putin ordered Sunday Russia's nuclear forces onto high alert in response to what he called "unfriendly" steps by the West. Russia has the world's largest arsenal of nuclear weapons and a huge cache of ballistic missiles.

The United States, the world's second largest nuclear power, slammed Putin's order as "totally unacceptable", Germany it was because his offensive had "halted" and was not going to plan and Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called it "dangerous rhetoric".

"This is a pattern that we've seen from President Putin through the course of this conflict, which is manufacturing threats that don't exist in order to justify further aggression," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on ABC.

A senior US defence official said Putin's step came as Ukraine's forces, helped by arms from the West, continued to stymie the advance of Russian troops, who this official said had run into fuel supply and other logistical problems.

"We believe that this is not only an unnecessary step for him to take, but an escalatory one," the official said of Putin's nuclear announcement.

The US for the first time has approved the direct delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

The exact timing of delivery is not known, but officials say the US is currently working on the logistics of the shipment.

The decision comes after Germany's announcement that it will send 500 Stinger missiles and other weapons and supplies to Ukraine.

The high-speed Stingers are very accurate and are used to shoot down helicopters and other aircraft. Ukrainian officials have been asking for more of the powerful weapons.

The Baltic states have also been providing Ukraine with Stingers since January.

Canada said it will send an additional US$25 million worth of defensive equipment to Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said it includes helmets, body armour, gas masks and night-vision gear.

Australia on Monday said it will provide lethal equipment to Ukraine.

Southeast Asian countries have expressed deep concern over the hostilities in Ukraine and called for dialogue but did not condemn the Russian invasion despite calls for a tougher stance against Moscow's aggression.

The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations issued a statement Monday calling: "on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and make utmost efforts to pursue dialogues through all channels" before the situation gets out of control.

"It is the responsibility of all parties to uphold the principles of mutual respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and equal rights of all nations," the regional bloc said.

Asean prioritises consensus among its 10 members and leans conservative on global matters. The bloc engages with Russia in annual political, security and economic talks as a key dialogue partner.

Asian stock prices have fallen after Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and as President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces on high alert.

US futures fell, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 2.5 per cent early Monday. The stock markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai declined while Sydney was higher.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused markets to swing wildly, given the potential impact on inflation, energy supplies and other areas.

A child is accompanied by a soldier as refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: AP alt=A child is accompanied by a soldier as refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland. Photo: AP> Taiwan raising funds for refugees

Taiwan will raise funds to help aid Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland.

Tsai Chi-chang, deputy speaker of the island's legislature, will hold a news conference in Taipei on Tuesday to announce details of the "Taiwan Can Help" campaign.

"We already have more than 10 local businesses promising some NT$10 million (US$$356,000) in donation funds for humanitarian purposes, and we hope we can raise more funds soon after we kick off our Taiwan Can Help campaign," Tsai told reporters on Monday.

Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring Poland, mostly through Medyka, one of the main road border crossings between Poland and Ukraine, according to the Polish government.

Anyone from Ukraine is allowed entry, even those who do not hold valid passports, Polish officials said.

Europe and Canada said on Sunday they would close their airspace to Russian airlines, raising the pressure on the United States to do the same.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union would shut down its airspace for planes owned, registered or controlled by Russians, "including the private jets of oligarchs".

Canada's transport minister, Omar Alghabra, said his nation was closing its airspace to all Russian planes to hold the country accountable for an unprovoked attack on its neighbour Ukraine

Russia has responded to western aviation sanctions by banning flights from several European countries. Russian airline S7 suspended flights to Europe.

Ukraine death toll figures

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during Russia's invasion, including 14 children. It says an additional 1,684 people, including 116 children, have been wounded.

The ministry's statement Sunday did not give any information on casualties among Ukraine's armed forces.

Russia has claimed that its troops are targeting only Ukrainian facilities and said that Ukraine's civilian population was not in danger.

Ukraine has claimed that its forces killed 3,500 Russian troops. Russia has not released any information on casualties among its troops. The Russian Defence Ministry acknowledged on Sunday only that Russian soldiers have been killed.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said that since the start of the attack Thursday, the Russian has hit 1,067 Ukrainian facilities, including 27 command posts and communication centers, 38 air defence missile system and 56 radar stations.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov. Photo: AFP alt=Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov. Photo: AFP> Boris Johnson: family members will be able to join Ukrainians in UK Belarus may join invasion: US official

A senior US intelligence official said Belarus was expected to send troops into Ukraine as soon as Monday to fight alongside Russian forces.

Belarus has been providing support for Russia's war effort, but so far has not taken a direct part in the conflict.

The American official has direct knowledge of current US intelligence assessments and said the decision by Belarus' leader on whether to bring Belarus further into the war depended on talks between Russia and Ukraine happening in the coming days. The official spoke anonymously to discuss the sensitive information.

Belarusians meanwhile voted on Monday to allow the country to host nuclear weapons and Russian forces permanently, results showed, part of a package of constitutional reforms that also extended the rule of leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Central Election Commission head Igor Karpenko said 65.16 per cent of referendum participants voted in favour of the amendments and 10.07 per cent voted against, Russian news agencies reported.

During several encounters with Russian President Vladimir Putin, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice recalled a consistent image: that of a "cold and calculating" leader true to his background in the dark arts of the KGB, the Soviet-era spy agency.

Less than a week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Rice sees a noticeable - and troubling change.

"I have met with him many times, and this is a different Putin," Rice told Fox News Sunday, suggesting that Ukraine's ferocious resistance so far has rattled the enigmatic strongman. "He seems erratic ... He has descended into something I have not seen before."

Rice's comments underscored assessments from an increasing number of current and former US officials. Among the most striking came from H.R. McMaster, a former national security adviser in the Trump administration.

"I don't think he's a rational actor because he is fearful," McMaster told CBS' Face the Nation.

Senator Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, suggested that he has received briefings in which Putin's mental state has been a topic.

"I wish I could share more, but for now I can say it's pretty obvious to many that something is off with Putin," Rubio tweeted late Saturday.

Street protests continue in Russia

From Moscow to Siberia, Russian anti-war activists took to the streets again Sunday to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite the arrests of hundreds of protesters each day by police.

Protests against the invasion started Thursday in Russia and have continued daily ever since, even as Russian police have moved swiftly to crack down on the rallies and detain protesters. The Kremlin has sought to play down the protests, insisting that a much broader share of Russians support the assault on Ukraine.

But in addition to street protests, tens of thousands of people in recent days have endorsed open letters and signed petitions condemning the invasion. Celebrities and famous TV personalities have spoken out against it, too.

In St Petersburg, where several hundred gathered in the city centre. Footage from Moscow showed police throwing several female protesters on the ground before dragging them away.

