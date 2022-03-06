Ukraine invasion deals fresh blow to Turkey's tourism industry

Reuters

Hong Kong reported 37,529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday and 150 deaths, as the city clings to a "zero-COVID" strategy despite spiralling cases that have spread through care homes and overwhelmed healthcare facilities. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has said there will not be a "complete lockdown" although many residents are unnerved and frustrated by what they see as mixed messages and policy tweaks on an almost daily basis. The latest tally of 37,529 cases is down from 52,523 on Friday.