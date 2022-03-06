Ukraine invasion deals fresh blow to Turkey's tourism industry

Images of tourists in Istanbul as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine deals a fresh blow to Turkey’s struggling economy, which is dependent on both nations for tourism revenue. Travel agents say they are set to lose money as reservations slow down ahead of the crucial summer season for the industry, which is still recovering from the pandemic. Some 4 million Russians visited Turkey last year while the number of Ukrainian tourists exceeded 1.5 million.

