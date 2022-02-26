Ukraine invasion: 'Our weapons are our truth': Zelensky defiant as Russia rains missiles on Kyiv and other cities

Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials said.

Troops had captured the city of Melitopol in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, Russia's Interfax news agency cited the country's defence ministry as saying on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in a video message from outside his Kyiv office, was defiant.

"I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state, because our weapons are our truth," Zelensky declared, denouncing as disinformation claims that he had surrendered or fled.

The Russian army on Saturday targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure with air- and sea-based cruise missiles.

"During the night, the armed forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-launched cruise missiles against the military infrastructure of Ukraine," Russia's defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks.

Ukrainian officials said Russian forces fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea at the cities of Sumy, Poltava and Mariupol and there was heavy fighting near the southern city of Mariupol.

A Panamanian-registered cargo ship owned by a Japanese company was hit by a shell off Ukraine's southern coast and one of its 20 crew members suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to owners Nikko Kisen KK.

This came as Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital early Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter.

Earlier, President Zelensky was asked to evacuate from Kyiv at the behest of the US government but turned down the offer.

"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelensky said, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described the leader as upbeat.

Late on Friday, US President Joe Biden signed a memo authorising up to US$350 million in additional security assistance to Ukraine, bringing the total security assistance approved for the country to US$1 billion over the past year.

It was not immediately clear how quickly the aid would flow.

Even as the fighting grew more intense, the Russian and Ukrainian governments signalled an openness to negotiations as a spokesman for Zelensky said the two sides would consult in the coming hours on a time and place for talks.

The Kremlin said earlier it had offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk, after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country.

Kyiv had proposed Polish capital Warsaw as the venue. That, according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov, resulted in a "pause" in contacts.

"Ukraine was and remains ready to talk about a ceasefire and peace," Zelensky's spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said in a post on Facebook. "We agreed to the proposal of the President of the Russian Federation."

Earlier, Zelensky had warned that Russian troops would attempt to take the capital Kyiv before dawn on Saturday, as Western nations announced personal sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Friday, Zelensky had posted a video of himself with aides on the streets of the capital, vowing to stay and defend Ukraine's independence.

"We are all here. Our soldiers are here. The citizens are here and we are here. We defend our independence. And it will continue to be this way," he said in the video.

Screen grab from video on Facebook account of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AFP alt=Screen grab from video on Facebook account of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AFP> Russian troops attack Kyiv army base

Russian troops attacked an army base located on a main avenue in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv but the assault was repelled, the Ukrainian military said early on Saturday.

"Military criminals of Russia attacked one of the military units in Kyiv on Victory Avenue. The attack has been fought back," the armed forces of Ukraine said in an English-language post on Facebook.

It gave no details and the report could not be immediately confirmed.

Peremohy, or Victory, Avenue is located just to the west of the centre of Kyiv. Ukraine's military also said it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board.

According to a statement from the military's General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40km south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not commented on the incident so far, and the report could not be immediately verified.

Russian forces had earlier attacked a heating and electricity unit on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv, according to Ukraine. "Right now, in some areas of the capital, shots and explosions can be heard," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a video address.

"Ukraine's military are neutralising groups of Russian saboteurs. The enemy is already in Kyiv. We must hold the capital, which the enemy wants bring to its knees and destroy."

Ukrainian forces were still in control of Kyiv, the defence ministry said.

On Friday, the United States joined the European Union in sanctioning Putin and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov after Russian troops entered the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as part of Moscow's rapid invasion of its neighbour.

At the United Nations, a Security Council resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling for the immediate withdrawal of its forces was vetoed by Russia's ambassador to the world body.

The resolution, sponsored by the US and Albania, won support from 11 nations while China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained.

As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia has veto power. It is also the current rotating chair of the council.

After it abstained from the UN Security Council vote, China urged all parties to "return immediately to the track of diplomatic negotiations," without criticising Moscow's actions.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on soldiers in Russia's war on Ukraine to "return to their barracks". "We must never give up. We must give peace another chance," he told reporters after Moscow vetoed the UN resolution condemning its "aggression" in Ukraine.

Nato, meanwhile, condemned "in the strongest possible terms" Russia's moves, with President Zelensky accusing Russia of targeting civilian areas.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in a telephone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss, said both countries "should do more to ensure the stability of the world," according to Xinhua.

According to a readout of their call, Wang said that, "in the current volatile international situation, China and Britain, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, should do more to ensure the stability of the world."

The two sides gave special attention to the situation in Ukraine during their exchange of views, Xinhua added.

In a Twitter post following the call, Truss said: "As a permanent member of the UN Security Council we expect China to stand up for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Wang also spoke to the French president's diplomatic counsellor and EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy on Friday about Ukraine, Xinhua reported.

The readout of the call between Wang and Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron, said the two sides deemed it "imperative to prompt the parties concerned to start diplomatic negotiations as soon as possible to ease tensions".

"They also called for abandoning the mentality of bloc confrontation and seeking a solution that accommodates the concerns of all parties," it added.

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine on Saturday urged citizens not to identify themselves or "display identifying signs", two days after it advised citizens to display Chinese national flags in their cars when travelling.

In a statement published on Saturday morning, the statement cautioned citizens to stay indoors and away from military facilities, military personnel and gun owners to reduce security risks.

"Do not take pictures of ongoing firefights and personnel, and do not take pictures without the consent of the other party. Do not freely identify yourself and display identifying signs," the statement said.

The embassy said citizens should "attach great importance to getting along with the Ukrainian people in a friendly manner", avoid disputes over specific issues and try to solve problems through friendly means, citing an increase in extremist behaviour in Ukrainian society.

Anti-invasion protests in front of the Moscow representative office in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE alt=Anti-invasion protests in front of the Moscow representative office in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE> Little semiconductor impact: Taiwan

Taiwan expects little impact from the war in Ukraine on the supply of key raw materials for semiconductors, the island's government said on Saturday.

The Taiwanese cabinet said three key raw materials for making chips - the gases neon and C4F6 as well as the metal palladium - would not see much impact.

Taiwan is a major chip manufacturer, home to the world's largest contract chip manufacturer and Asia's most valuable listed company, TSMC. It is also key to alleviating a global shortage of semiconductors which have in some cases forced auto production lines to shutter.

Taiwanese chip makers use little palladium, and neither Ukraine nor Russia is a major source for that which the island does use, the cabinet said in a statement.

Domestic companies also have the ability to refine and "remanufacture" palladium, so there should be no impact, it said.

For neon and C4F6, there are already stocks on the island and supply chains are diversified, so "the near term impact is not big", the cabinet said.

