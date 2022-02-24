Ukraine invasion latest: Russian 'saboteurs' have entered Kyiv, says Ukrainian president

Kyiv is locked down under curfew as it prepares for an attack - GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russian "sabotage" groups have entered Kyiv as fears grow that the Ukrainian capital could fall within days.

Mr Zelensky on Thursday signed a decree on general mobilisation, after Ukraine's border guard announced that men aged between 18 to 60 were prohibited from leaving the country under martial law. He urged citizens to abide by new curfew rules.

In an address late on Thursday night, the Ukrainian president expressed disappointment in Western allies, saying Kyiv had been "left alone" to fight Russia. "The enemy marked me as target No 1, and my family as target No 2... I am staying in Kyiv," he said.

US officials have warned that the Kremlin's intention was a race to Kyiv to overthrow Mr Zelensky and install a new leadership allied to Russia. "They have every intention of basically decapitating the government and installing their own means of governance," a Pentagon official said.

Russia also occupied the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant, providing ground troops with a route less than 60 miles from the capital. The International Atomic Energy Agency urged "maximum restraint" to protect nuclear sites.

12:58 AM

Ukrainian father says goodbye to his daughter as he stays to fight

A video appearing to show a Ukrainian man weeping as he kisses his children goodbye - before staying back to fight against the Russians - has gone viral online.

The clip shows the man crying as he kisses his daughter and sends his family away on a bus.

A father saying goodbye to his family in Ukraine. No words. pic.twitter.com/zsJdwZAdaK — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 24, 2022

12:51 AM

Australia attacks China's 'unacceptable' response

Australia imposed more sanctions on Friday against Russia, targeting several of its elite citizens and lawmakers, and said it was "unacceptable" that China was easing trade restrictions with Moscow.

"We will work along with our partners for a rolling wave of sanctions and continuing to ratchet up that pressure on Russia," Scott Morrison said.

12:43 AM

World Bank ready to help Ukraine

The World Bank said on Thursday it was preparing options to provide immediate support to Ukraine's government, as the development lender and the International Monetary Fund assess the economic fallout from the conflict in Ukraine.

"We stand ready to provide immediate support to Ukraine and are preparing options for such support, including fast-disbursing financing," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement, adding that the institution was "horrified by the shocking violence and loss of life" in Ukraine.

The statement came after Mr Malpass told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday that the bank was preparing a $350 million disbursement to Ukraine for budget support by the end of March.

12:28 AM

