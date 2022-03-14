Ukraine invasion: Rusal investors lose US$6 billion in Hong Kong stock sell-off while aluminium producer deflects all sanctions

·5 min read

The plunge in United Company Rusal, the only Russian company listed in Hong Kong, has erased US$6 billion of value from the world's largest aluminium producer outside China while the Ukraine conflict clouds its operations.

Since Russia invaded its neighbouring country on February 24, the stock has tumbled 42 per cent while trading on the Moscow Exchange was halted. Yet, the miner said it remains untouched by a barrage of Western sanctions on Russian entities, individuals and its key exports like oil and gas.

Rusal counts Sberbank as one of its two principal bankers, a state-controlled lender that has since been blocked by the US Treasury Department as part of a broader move to prevent Russia from funding and sustaining its military assault on its neighbour. Its former controlling shareholder Oleg Deripaksa has also been sanctioned.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

The crisis is unfolding at a time when inventories of base metals are thinning, leaving a smaller buffer for importers and consumers to face the sudden price shocks, according to BCA Research. Oil prices climbed to the highest since 2008 last week, while aluminium, wheat and nickel reached their all-time highs.

"Even in the absence of levied sanctions, some non-Russian market players may not interact with Russian companies in anticipation of future sanctions," strategists at BCA Research said in a March 4 report. "Self-sanctions by non-Russian entities, in anticipation of stricter Western sanctions, will prevent valuable Russian metal exports from reaching global markets until suitable freight and financing is arranged."

The slump since the invasion has trimmed Rusal's market capitalisation by HK$47 billion (US$6 billion) to US$8.2 billion. The Kaliningrad-based miner, which made its Hong Kong stock offering in January 2010 at a US$26 billion valuation, said it's business as usual.

"Rusal or its subsidiaries have not been sanctioned," a spokesman in Moscow said by email to the Post on March 11. adding that none of its exports are affected. "Our ability to process transactions has not been blocked or hindered by sanctions on Russian banks."

Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska is among Russian oligarchs targeted by Western governments over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 2015 file-picture by Reuters alt=Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska is among Russian oligarchs targeted by Western governments over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 2015 file-picture by Reuters>

The UK government last week sanctioned some Russian billionaires, including Deripaksa, who still owns stakes in EN+ Group, Rusal's controlling shareholder. The move, Rusal said, has no impact as the oligarch had relinquished his control in a 2019 ownership restructuring.

Ukraine invasion: Goldman Sachs first Wall Street bank to announce Russia exit

Rusal's statement could help further calm the global aluminium market, as prices retraced from above US$4,000 to US$3,500 last week, according to Varun Sikka, an analyst based in New Delhi at AlphaValue, a brokerage.

"Rusal has borne the brunt, in share price terms, of the ongoing geopolitical conflict," he said by email. "Rusal is in a much stronger position, having deleveraged over the years. In the event of prolonged geopolitical uncertainties, the potential of another survival crisis seems limited."

Sikka will continue tracking the stock, while Goldman Sachs has suspended its rating following a decision to withdraw from the Russian market. Two other brokers put their ratings under review, according to Bloomberg data.

The stock has a 12-month price target of HK$9.90, implying a 136 per cent upside from current level.

Rusal has two outstanding dollar-denominated bonds in the market: a US$500 million note due in February 2023 and a US$491 million bond due in May 2023. Both have fallen to distressed levels of 45 cents on the dollar from par last month. The company did not reply on whether it would be able to service their upcoming coupons.

Rusal's key production data for 2021: Source HKEX filing February 2022 alt=Rusal's key production data for 2021: Source HKEX filing February 2022>

Rusal accounted for about 6.5 per cent of the aluminium market, based on its annual capacity of 3.8 million tonnes in 2020, according to company statistics. Only the Aluminium Company of China and China Hongqiao had bigger capacities among the world's top 10 players that include Xinfa, Rio Tinto and Alcoa.

It derived about 37 per cent of its sales from Europe, 31 per cent from eastern European and central Asian nations, and 22 per cent from Asia and 9 per cent from the US, according to its report to shareholders in August.

Rusal has been there before in terms of facing Western sanctions. The company was designated by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control in 2018 because of its ties to Deripaksa.

That designation was removed in 2019 following a shareholding revamp that handed control of Rusal to the EN+ Group. A move to reorganise Rusal's international business was mooted last year. The Hong Kong stock exchange operator was reported to be looking into the reorganisation plan.

Some semblance of normalcy in the stock price behaviour is welcome, said AlphaValue's Sikka.

"While Rusal is faced with near- tomedium-term uncertainties, its pivotal aluminium market positioning implies that a turnaround may happen eventually," he said. Still, "it would be tough to put a timeline as to when a complete recovery or normalisation could happen."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Dash to Haven Assets During Ukraine Crisis Market Turmoil

    Gold and government bonds are popular investments as the Ukraine crisis boosts commodities prices and spreads uncertainty.

  • Pakistan demands joint probe into 'accidental' India missile fire

    Pakistan on Saturday demanded a joint probe into a missile India said it accidentally fired into its territory, rejecting New Delhi's decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident and calling on the international community to play a role. "Such a serious matter cannot be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement. "Pakistan demands a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident," it added.

  • Elon Musk Says He’s Not Selling His Crypto Holdings. Bitcoin Is Up.

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ether briefly spiked on Monday after Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he still owns the cryptocurrencies and won’t sell.   (DOGEUSD) rose 3.

  • Foxconn Halts iPhone Shenzhen Site Due to Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn is halting operations at its Shenzhen sites, one of which produces iPhones, in response to a government-imposed lockdown on the tech hub city.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Close

  • Knoxvillians take up Ukraine's cause; Hardin Valley doctor travels to help

    Victor Ashe reports city-county action on Russian investments; local judges' potential promotions; and birthdays.

  • El Salvador Bets Big on Bitcoin Bond Launch This Week

    El Salvador’s long-awaited Bitcoin Bonds are scheduled to be launched this week as the Central American nation goes all-in on BTC.

  • Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving situation: The mayor Eric Adams wants some attention, he has to figure this out

    Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving not being able to play at home: "I dont get it; just feels like at this point now somebody's trying to make a statement or a point to flex their authority. But everybodys looking for attention & thats what I ...

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • Upended Markets Learning to Live Without the World’s Sympathy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia May Be Seeking China’s Help; Talks on TapU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandChina Locks Down Tech Hub of Shenzhen as Covid Outbreak SpreadsStressed-out stock and bond markets are finding it’s a lot harder getting anyone’s attention with threats as big as war and spiraling food costs commandi

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Market Rally Nears Lows Amid Ukraine Invasion, Looming Fed Rate Hike, Covid's Return

    Russia's Ukraine invasion, a looming Fed rate hike and the return of Covid are big headwinds as the major indexes near their Feb. 24 lows.

  • Hang Seng slumps over 5% over COVID lockdown worries, oil falls as Russian attacks in Ukraine intensify

    Stocks were mixed in Asia and oil prices were flat on Monday as uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation kept investors guessing about what lies ahead.

  • U.S. Economy Can Likely Weather Russia Crisis Shock But Democrats Face Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation-walloped Americans are largely prepared to withstand the economic pain imposed by Russia’s Ukraine invasion. That may be little solace for President Joe Biden’s Democrats, who will pay a price at the ballot box for the surging cost of living, if history is any guide.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMar

  • Zelensky says it's "only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall" on NATO territory

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warns it's "only a matter of time" before Russian missiles strike a NATO country, amid reports that Russia's invading forces had escalated airstrikes on western Ukraine over Sunday night. Driving the news: Zelensky said in a televised address that Sunday was a "black" day as Russian missiles struck from "east to west" and hit a military training base near Ukraine's border with Poland, killing 35 people and wounded 134 others, per an English translation prov

  • Liz Cheney backs GOP colleague who called Trump a "would-be tyrant"

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a tweet Sunday that she agreed with a fellow Republican lawmaker who called former President Trump a "would-be tyrant."Driving the news: Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) issued a statement Saturday night after Trump held a rally in the state to support his candidates of choice, including a challenger to Rice, local news outlet WBTW reported.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In addition to calling Trump a "would-be tyrant," Rice adde

  • Russia Lost Access to Half Its Reserves, Finance Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has already lost access to almost half of its reserves and sees more risks to President Vladimir Putin’s war chest due to increased pressure from the West on China, said Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Upda

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    A 20% decline in the Nasdaq is the ideal time to put your money to work in these innovative companies.

  • 2 Stocks I Will Buy If the Stock Market Keeps Crashing

    With prices on many stocks dropping like stones, these two companies are near the top of my "to buy" watchlist.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Worse, many common attempts to get rich quick -- by purchasing penny stocks, for instance, or investing using a lot of margin -- tend to end up making people poorer, not richer. If it averages, say, 15% annual growth over 20 years, it would grow to more than $80,000. Over the past decade, its stock has averaged an annual return of 20.4%, enough to turn a $10,000 investment into  $64,045 -- and that's without reinvesting dividends.

  • Bummed Out About the Stock Market? Here's Why You Shouldn't Be

    The stock market has been volatile since the start of the year, and now that stocks are in correction territory, it's hard for investors to get excited about their prospects. If recent stock market movement has left you feeling bummed out -- and burned out -- you're no doubt in good company. If you're a fairly new investor, this may be the first stock market correction you've encountered.

  • UPS's Massive Dividend Raise Reflects Strength

    A look at why the nearly 50% increase made sense