Ukraine invasion: Russian conscripts reportedly forced to sign military contracts, losing contact with family

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stephanie Pagones
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Parents of Russian conscripts who say they've lost communications with their loved ones are pleading with Kremlin officials for answers as to where family members have been sent amid concerns they have been forced to sign contracts to fight as part of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to the report.

Olga Larkina, the director of Russia’s Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers, spoke to Russian investigative news outlet Meduza, describing how Russian conscripts – those fulfilling military enlistment requirements – had been pressured, or at times even forced to sign contracts to become soldiers for the Russian military.

"Mothers are telling us that their sons have been calling them and saying they’re being forced to sign contracts. We believe it’s wrong to force a conscript to become a contract soldier," Larkina said, according to the translated article. "The parents who have gotten in touch have told us their sons were just taken by military officers, stamped, and that’s it — now they’re contract soldiers."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Russian law is said to dictate that a conscript interested in signing a contract could do so after three months. The process to transfer a soldier from conscripted to contract service reportedly takes months in most cases, but officials are said to be skipping steps.

Those contracted soldiers were then sent to parts of Ukraine as part of the Kremlin’s invasion efforts, and families have since lost communication with them, the report claimed.

Larkina said she did not know how the soldiers were being forced to sign the contracts.

UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR: KYIV STILL STANDING ON DAY 3, ZELENSKYY REFUSES TO LEAVE COUNTRY

"I’m panicking — where is my child? I’ve tried calling every phone he’s ever called me from and they’re all turned off. My child said that even the captains’ phones were confiscated," a mother identified using the alias "Alyona" told Meduza. "I feel awful, I need for the children not to be there, for the children to be [back in] the places where they were drafted, not in this hell."

Larkina said the Committee of Soldiers’ Mothers had since reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Military Prosecutor’s office and military leadership about whether conscripts were forced to sign the contracts. She said they never got a straight answer, according to the report.

"They said we would need to call the commanding officer at the military unit where the situation was occurring, that all responsibility for personnel lies with the unit’s commanding officer, but getting in touch with the commanding officer is impossible," Larkina said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine after he spent weeks denying that's what he intended, all the while building up a force of almost 200,000 troops along the countries' borders.

Putin claimed the West has failed to take seriously Russia's security concerns about NATO, the Western military alliance that Ukraine aspired to join. But, he also has expressed scorn about Ukraine's right to exist as an independent state.

Putin has not disclosed his ultimate plans for Ukraine, but Western officials said he appeared determined to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, redrawing the map of Europe and reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.

It was unclear in the fog of war how much territory Russian forces have seized. Britain’s Ministry of Defense said, "the speed of the Russian advance has temporarily slowed likely as a result of acute logistical difficulties and strong Ukrainian resistance."

A senior U.S. defense official said Saturday that more than half of the Russian combat power that was massed along Ukraine’s borders had entered Ukraine, and that Russia has had to commit more fuel supply and other support units inside Ukraine than originally anticipated.

Ukraine’s health minister reported Saturday that 198 people, including three children, had been killed and more than 1,000 others had been wounded during what has become Europe’s largest land war since World War II. It was unclear whether those figures included both military and civilian casualties.

Fox News's Jennifer Griffin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany says it's sending anti-tank weapons, stinger missiles to Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday that his country would send anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a major shift in policy for the richest country in the European Union.The German leader said that the Russian invasion of the former Soviet state marked a "turning point.""The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin's...

  • Russia ‘unlikely’ achieved military goals in first wave of Ukraine invasion amid ‘fierce resistance’, UK says

    Russia is “unlikely” to have achieved its military goals in the first wave of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine amid “fierce resistance”, say United Kingdom officials. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the Russian invasion began early on Thursday, and 316 soldiers wounded.

  • Russian politicians break ranks with Kremlin to condemn Ukraine invasion

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is proving so unpopular that several Russian MPs are withdrawing their support for the Kremlin.

  • Ukraine using British NLAW anti-tank missiles to destroy Russian armour

    Ukraine's ambassador to London has confirmed that British anti-tank weaponry has been used to help the state defend itself against Russian forces.

  • Marco Rubio: Top Republican on Senate Intelligence Committee says ‘something is off with Putin’

    Putin has ‘always been a killer, but his problem now is different and significant’, senator says

  • Rouble climbs off record low, Russian stocks soar but sanctions bite

    The rouble firmed on Friday after hitting all-time lows the previous day when Russia began invading Ukraine, while stock indexes rose sharply after their biggest one-day fall on record and the central bank stepped up support for sanctioned banks. The fighting in Ukraine continued on Friday, with Russian missiles pounding Kyiv, families cowering in shelters and authorities telling residents to prepare Molotov cocktails to defend Ukraine's capital. The currency was supported by the first Russian central bank currency interventions since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

  • Russian vodka being removed from shelves in U.S. and Canada

    Some liquor stores and bars in the U.S. and Canada are taking Russian vodka off their shelves in protest of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.Driving the news: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) on Saturday ordered the state's Department of Commerce to halt the purchase and sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, which he said was "the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • GOP senator dodges question over whether Trump should condemn Putin

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the Senate Republican campaign arm, dodged questioning on Saturday regarding whether former President Trump should condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.In a brief interview with CBS News's Robert Costa at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Scott was asked if Trump, who is scheduled to speak later Saturday, should condemn Putin."Well, clearly, we all ought to be...

  • Crude Falls From $100 With Russian Oil Sanctions Off the Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its retreat from a seven-year high after the U.S. reiterated its decision not to sanction Russian energy exports.Most Read from BloombergRussia Vetoes UN Resolution as China Abstains: Ukraine UpdatePutin Ramps Up Ukraine Invasion Pronouncing Peace Talks DeadEU Ministers to Discuss SWIFT Sanctions Sunday: Ukraine UpdateChina Distances Itself From Russia, Calls for Halt to ViolenceEU Moves Toward Ousting Russia From SWIFT as Germany ShiftsFutures in New York closed belo

  • Sunday shows preview: Russia invades Ukraine; Biden nominates Jackson to Supreme Court

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Biden's nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court is expected to dominate the Sunday talk show circuit. Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday morning local time after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in the country. Simultaneously, the United Nations Security Council conducted an emergency meeting over Russia and Ukraine. U.S. Ambassador to the United...

  • Despite Bolsonaro reluctance, Brazil votes against Russia on U.N. resolution

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil voted on Friday for a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite some reluctance by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to condemn Russia. The South American country was among the 11 council members that voted in favor of the resolution, while China, India and the United Arab Emirates abstained from the vote on the U.S.-drafted text. The draft was vetoed by Russia and is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly.

  • Finland's US ambassador responds to Russian threats over potential NATO membership

    Ambassador Mikko Hautala said Finland sees no immediate threat after Russia suggested it would attack the Nordic nation if it were to join NATO.

  • Russia threatens 'military and political consequences' if Finland, Sweden try joining NATO

    Russia threatened "military and political consequences" against Finland and Sweden on Friday if they attempted to join NATO.Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned against other countries attempting to join NATO after Russia started a war with Ukraine Thursday."Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face...

  • Trump, who was impeached for withholding nearly $400 million in military aid from Ukraine, said 'this deadly Ukraine situation would never have happened' if he were in office

    Donald Trump's first impeachment stemmed, in part, from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden while withholding vital security aid.

  • Ukraine praises marine for sacrificing his life to blow up bridge in an attempt to choke off Russian tanks

    The Ukrainian armed forces said Vitaliy Skakun Volodymyrovych's actions on Friday helped slow down "the advancement of the enemy."

  • Pentagon Official: Russia Has Lost ‘Momentum’ in Ukraine Invasion

    A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. troops in Latvia tells Putin 'don't mess with us,' minister says

    The presence of U.S. and other NATO troops in Latvia sends a message to Vladimir Putin that Russia should stay away, Latvian Defence Minister Artis Pabriks said on Friday as he greeted a small deployment of U.S. soldiers. The group of some forty U.S. service members arrived from Italy early on Thursday - before hostilities in Ukraine began. Russia invaded Ukraine by land sea and air on Thursday after massing more than 150,000 troops around the country's borders including in Latvia's neighbour Belarus.

  • Live coverage: Ukrainian president says Russia will 'assault' Kyiv tonight

    Russian forces on Friday have entered the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as U.S. intelligence officials warn that the city could fall within days.Follow The Hill's live coverage below:Trudeau announces sanctions on Putin, Russian foreign minister BY CAROLINE VAKIL10:57 p.m.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that Canada would impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian foreign minister and Putin's chief...

  • Finland, Sweden brush off Moscow's warning on joining NATO

    Finland and Sweden have brushed off warnings from neighboring Russia that their possible joining of NATO would trigger “serious military-political consequences” from Moscow for the two countries. A statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry Friday voiced concern about what it described as efforts by the United States and some of its allies to “drag” Finland and Sweden into NATO and warned that Moscow would be forced to take retaliatory measures if they join the alliance.

  • Barack Obama Releases Statement On Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, former U.S. Presidents such as George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter have spoken up about their concerns and condemned the events that have transpired. According to The Hill, former president Barack Obama has joined voices of the international community stating Russia’s attack is a “violation of international law” and the “basic principles of human decency” in a statement he released.