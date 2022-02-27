Ukraine invasion: Russia claims 2 cities 'completely blocked'; North Korea, Trump blame US for crisis

Moscow claims its troops have"entirely" besieged the southern Ukrainian port city of Kherson and Berdyansk in the southeast, as the Russian army presses ahead with the invasion of the pro-Western country.

"Over the past 24 hours, the cities of Kherson and Berdyansk have been completely blocked by Russian armed forces," Moscow's defence ministry said on Sunday in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the streets of the northeastern city of Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said.

"The Russian enemy's light vehicles have broken into Kharkiv, including the city centre," Sinegubov said. "Ukraine's armed forces are destroying the enemy. We ask civilians not to go out."

Russian troops earlier blew up a natural gas pipeline in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, President Volodymyr Zelensky's office said.

A mushroom-shaped explosion was shown in an official video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

This came as huge explosions lit up the predawn sky south of the capital Kyiv on Sunday, with President Zelensky's office saying one of the blasts was near the Zhuliany airport.

"We will fight for as long as needed to liberate our country," Zelensky vowed.

Smoke from the huge explosion at the pipeline could cause an "environmental catastrophe", the government warned, and advised people to cover their windows with damp cloth or gauze.

Despite the war, Ukraine continues to ship Russian natural gas to Europe.

North Korea has accused the United States of being the "root cause of the Ukraine crisis", while defending Russia.

Washington has pursued "military supremacy in disregard of the legitimate demand of Russia for its security," Pyongyang said in its first official response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The root cause of the Ukrainian crisis also lies in the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the US," ran the North Korean statement, issued as a commentary posted on its foreign ministry website on Sunday.

The commentary criticised the US for its "double standards", saying Washington meddles in the internal affairs of other countries in the name of "peace and stability" but "denounces for no good reason self-defensive measures taken by other countries to ensure their own national security".

"Gone are the days when the US used to reign supreme," the post said.

Former US president Donald Trump also blasted President Joe Biden and Nato over the Ukraine crisis, blaming the Russian invasion on Biden's "weakness" and lavishing praise on President Vladimir Putin.

Nato, he said on Saturday, was "looking the opposite of smart" for hitting Russia with sanctions. "The problem is not that Putin is smart ... of course he's smart," he went on. "But the real problem is that our leaders are so dumb."

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said his Starlink satellite service was up and running in Ukraine, responding to a plea from the country's deputy prime minister to supply satellite-based communications to help resist the Russian invasion of the country.

More Starlink terminals were en route, Musk tweeted in reply to Mykhailo Fedorov's entreaty, without explaining how the equipment would get there.

Musk's SpaceX plans to take thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit, creating an internet-service constellation that would work as a low-cost alternative to remote land-based systems that are vulnerable to interruption.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from California on Friday with a payload of another 50 satellites.

Japanese billionaire Hiroshi "Mickey" Mikitani said he will donate US$8.7 million to the government of Ukraine, calling Russia's invasion "a challenge to democracy".

The founder of e-commerce giant Rakuten said in a letter addressed to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky that the donation of 1 billion yen (US$8.7 million) would go toward "humanitarian activities to help people in Ukraine who are victims of the violence".

Demonstrators, including Russians, protest in Tokyo against the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Kyodo alt=Demonstrators, including Russians, protest in Tokyo against the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Kyodo>

Mikitani said he visited Kyiv in 2019 and met Zelensky.

"My thoughts are with you and Ukraine people," Mikitani said in his letter. "I believe that the trampling of a peaceful and democratic Ukraine by unjustified force is a challenge to democracy."

Chinese nationals in Ukraine should avoid sensitive areas and follow local rules, Beijing's top envoy to Kyiv has urged, warning that the security situation was expected to deteriorate further, with "many unpredictable changes".

In a video message posted on the embassy's WeChat account on Sunday, ambassador Fan Xianrong also admitted that there would be no immediate evacuation, as Russian troops were seeking to encircle major cities, including Kyiv. The Chinese had embassy earlier said it would arrange chartered flights out of the city and asked those who wanted to leave to register.

There are about 6,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine, including students, migrants and staff at Chinese companies, according to the embassy.

The ambassador urged Chinese stranded in war zones to abide by local curfew regulations, stay home, "try not to turn on the lights, do not quarrel with the locals, do not videotape this or that out of curiosity, and in particular stay away from all military personnel and facilities."

Russia's invasion force was being slowed and frustrated by unexpectedly stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops, keeping them outside Kyiv, a senior US defence official said.

Russia now has at least 50 per cent of its massive invasion force inside Ukraine, according to Pentagon information.

But the force was making slow progress on its original three-front thrust due to unexpectedly stiff resistance.

"The Russians are increasingly frustrated by their lack of momentum over the last 24 hours, particularly in the [northern] parts of Ukraine," the official said.

At least 64 people have been killed among 240 confirmed civilian casualties in Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Thursday, the United Nations said, though it believes the "real figures are considerably higher" because many reports of casualties have yet to be confirmed.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also said damage to civilian infrastructure had cut off electricity or water for hundreds of thousands of people.

The office had earlier reported an initial count of at least 127 civilian casualties - 25 people killed and 102 injured - mostly from shelling and air strikes.

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticised economic sanctions the US and Europe plan to impose on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and urged Nato and the European Union to "resume dialogue" with Moscow.

During a phone call with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Saturday, Wang also urged Nato to rethink its position and said "the Cold War mentality based on group confrontation should be completely abandoned".

Wang's comment was a veiled criticism of Nato's eastward expansion, which Russian President Vladimir Putin has used as an excuse for his invasion.

While Baerbock stressed China's "special responsibility" with regard to Ukraine, Wang also spoke against the impending sanctions amid reports that the EU, the US and others have agreed to cut off Russian banks from Swift, the international banking system.

"China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems, and is even more opposed to unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law," Wang said, according to a foreign ministry readout.

Wang cited China's opposition to the use of sanctions as the reason for its abstention on Friday from vetoing a draft UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

