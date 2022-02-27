Ukraine invasion spotlights the delicate state of democracy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TED ANTHONY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • António Guterres
    António Guterres
    Secretary-General of the United Nations

The secretary-general of the United Nations opened the most recent annual meeting of Earth’s leaders with a bleak assessment of the planet’s state of affairs. Humanity, he said, faced “a moment of truth.”

“Peace. Human rights. Dignity for all. Equality. Justice. Solidarity. Like never before, core values are in the crosshairs,” Antonio Guterres said. “A sense of impunity is taking hold.”

Guterres’ message to the U.N. General Assembly takes on even more relevance with the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine. Those things he outlined? They are bedrock principles of democracy — a once-on-the-upswing method of human governance that in recent years has been taking body blows across the world.

Vladimir Putin’s invasion advances the anti-democratic trend – one that has seen strongmen, some elected, prod their nations toward dictatorship and ignore once-solid democratic norms. In doing so, they are collectively pounding at the door of democracy’s always-delicate house.

The invasion is “surely a watershed moment for the future of global democracy,” says Stephen E. Hanson, a professor of government at William & Mary College in Virginia and author of “Post-Imperial Democracies,” which in part examines Russia after the Soviet Union dissolved.

In recent years, the ascent of a group of what some consider dictators within democracies — Putin, Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Narendra Modi of India, Viktor Orbán of Hungary — has gradually chipped away at the outer boundaries of democratic systems while still talking the talk of democratic principles. Appearing democratic, it seems, is the new democracy.

In the United States, Donald Trump has produced similar concerns, stoked by his ongoing claims of a stolen election. That has helped inspire efforts to change state laws to limit access to polls, and to stock election administration roles with allies, stoking fears that a free and fair vote may be overturned in a nation that was, until recently, a beacon for the world's democracies.

The rub: Each of these leaders has been chosen by their people — or, at least, by democratic-style systems. “Globally, populists that undermine democratic norms have gained more traction in elections over the past 20 years,” says Douglas Page, a political scientist at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania.

This gradual rebranding of democracy for the 21st century has been exacerbated by leaders of more traditionally authoritarian governments who call their systems democratic, too. Even China’s Xi Jinping, never a democrat, has maneuvered his nation’s hybrid of communist tenets and market economy into a personality-driven rule that is presented as a form of democracy.

So when Putin orders the invasion of Ukraine in a manner that tacitly invokes democratic principles even as he circumvents them, he offers up a face of democracy as viewed through a glass, darkly. Experts say this is designed to give him cover as a democratic leader at home while allowing him to do pretty much what he wants elsewhere.

“The space he holds on the democratic scale, he is not a full-blown authoritarian leader. He doesn’t have the same means available to oppress his people. He still has democratic elements, even though they’re vanishing,” says Stefanie Kasparek, an assistant professor of government at Franklin & Marshall College in Pennsylvania who studies international political institutions.

Not that Putin has worried excessively about appearing democratic. At home, he has spent years harshly stamping out both public dissent and political opposition, targeting rivals and jailing opposition party leader Alexei Navalny, whom the Kremlin declared a terrorist last month. Nevertheless, says Kasparek, “There are democratic elements that he can’t fully ignore.”

That was illustrated Tuesday when Russia’s upper legislative house, the Federation Council, voted unanimously to allow Putin to use military force outside the country. Yet the ask — largely pro forma, given Putin’s level of authority — gave him cover to say that his actions were endorsed by democratic systems within his own nation.

“Democracy led to Putin being in power in the first place and has served him considerably as a tool to keep power,” Crystal Brown, a political and social scientist at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts who studies the effect of institutions on global political systems, said in an email.

Why is the appearance of democracy — or, at least, the surface reliance on it even when a leader’s actions seem undemocratic — so important? It’s a complex question.

In Putin’s case, while his through-line may be a glorious re-aggregation of the Soviet Union, he is playing to a domestic audience that includes many who turned their back on that same communist-era collection of republics — and in some cases did so using democracy as a North Star. To them, the principle is important.

So Putin deploys raw power externally, in everything from his approach in Crimea to the online attacks on U.S. elections — and thus is able to flout the West, which holds itself up as democracy’s standard-bearer. Internally, he is constrained by the support he needs from those inside Russia wary of dictatorial authority being used against them.

This two-pronged approach to democracy — making a show of upholding the very tenets one is violating — is hardly limited to Putin. It has played out in other nations, with sometimes chaotic outcomes.

In the United States, for example, Trump’s baseless allegations of fraud in the 2020 election won by Joe Biden — an attempt to wipe away a democratic process — helped fuel the rage that produced the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters trying to overturn the outcome. Through it, Trump insisted he was the champion of democracy, not the one getting in its way.

“Everywhere these men make the same basic argument: The `neoliberal’ order merely pretends to be democratic, when in fact it is run by representatives of the `deep state’ who conspire to steal from ordinary people and undermine social order through the destruction of traditional moral values,” Hanson says.

“They portray themselves as the unique saviors of the traditional nation, and demand unconditional personal loyalty from all who serve them,” he said in an email. “That such a recipe for the destruction of democratic institutions has proven to be so potent around the world is one of the most remarkable developments of the early 21st century.”

What, then, might the unfolding of the Ukraine saga mean for democracy writ large? Biden insists the outcome is certain: “In the contest between democracy and autocracy, between sovereignty and subjugation, make no mistake: Freedom will prevail,” Biden said in an address Thursday.

He made it sound obvious. But given recent years’ events — including those leading up to his inauguration — reality is less definitive. Democracy doesn’t always prevail. And even when it does take hold, its permanence isn’t guaranteed — a lesson that, just like during the Cold War, goes far beyond what’s happening in eastern Europe right now.

“The world does not want to enter into a large-scale conflict. That gives a lot of leeway for leaders to push those boundaries of democratic appearance without actually being democratic,” Kasparek says. “It’s effectively a game of chicken.”

In that metaphor, democracy itself is the car. But the problem with a game of chicken quickly becomes obvious: Eventually, inevitably, you crash.

___

Ted Anthony, director of new storytelling and newsroom innovation for The Associated Press, has written about international affairs since 1995. Follow him on Twitter at http://twitter.com/anthonyted

Recommended Stories

  • Police detain more than 900 people at anti-war protests across Russia - monitoring group

    Police detained more than 900 people at anti-war protests that occurred in 44 Russian cities on Sunday, raising the total since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to over 4,000, independent protest monitoring group OVD-Info said. The OVD-Info monitor has documented crackdowns on Russia's opposition for years. Nemtsov was a prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014 and Moscow's support for pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, which ultimately led to what Putin labels a "special operation" to protect the two separatist regions although his troops are fighting in wider Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian President Zelensky Agrees to Peace Talks, as Putin Puts Nuclear Forces on High Alert

    SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty ImagesAs the body count rises in Ukraine after Russia’s unprovoked invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office announced the two sides would meet somewhere on the Belarusian border. No date was included in the announcement, which came after Zelensky said he would agree to talk but not in Belarus territory, which Russia has been using to launch attacks on his nation. Russia earlier said they had sent a negotiation team to Belarus to await Zelensky’s app

  • Nations ban Russian planes from their 'democratic skies'

    European countries from north to south are banning Russian planes from transiting through their airspace in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russian Troops Enter Ukraine’s Second-Largest City

    Russian forces entered Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, before dawn on Sunday, engaging in urban combat and blowing up a gas pipeline in the city.

  • Romney calls Putin 'a small, feral-eyed man'

    Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Sunday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "a small, feral-eyed man" amid the Russian full scale military invasion of Ukraine. "We're seeing a small, feral-eyed man who was trying to shape the world in the image where, once again, Russia would be an empire, and that's not going to happen," Romney said on CNN's "State of the Union.""The people of the world see him and see Russia for what it is and they say, '...

  • These 11 places played key roles in Black history of Topeka

    The Capital-Journal looks at some of the top still-standing buildings in Topeka's Black history.

  • Mother of man killed by Alabama police demands answers: ‘My son was a good son’

    Keleen Connell was shot by Birmingham police Wednesday; officials have said only he was a “suspect” of unknown activity and, in 20 seconds of remarks, that a weapon was found at the scene. Erica Connell said she wasn’t notified and had to go to a police precinct to find out.

  • NATO to provide more weapons to Ukraine -Stoltenberg

    STORY: Stoltenberg also said that Russia was trying to topple the Ukrainian government. "We see rhetoric, the messages, which is strongly indicating that the aim is to remove the democratically-elected government in Kyiv," he told a news conference following a virtual meeting of NATO leaders.He said some of the 30 allies announced the type of weapons that they would supply Ukraine, including air defenses, without giving details. "Allies are very committed to continue to provide support," he said.Stoltenberg said that NATO was deploying elements of its rapid response force, which is made up of land, air, maritime and special operations forces, on allied territory."We are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in the context of collective defense," he said.

  • National security expert on sanctioning Russia: 'I question its effectiveness'

    President Biden’s announcement of a second round of “strong” and “profound” U.S. economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday drew challenges from reporters during his address to the nation.

  • Pentagon Official: Russia Has Lost ‘Momentum’ in Ukraine Invasion

    A senior Pentagon official told reporters on Friday afternoon that Russian forces have lost “momentum” in their invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia's offensive appears to slow

    ABC News contributor Col. Steve Ganyard, a former official with the Defense and State departments, discusses how long Ukrainian soldiers can defend their country.

  • India's 'Pink City' Is a Stunning Mix of Palaces, Bazaars, and Luxury Hotels

    Here are eight reasons to add Jaipur to your India itinerary.

  • India's Modi offers help in peace efforts over Ukraine crisis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered to help in peace efforts in the Ukraine crisis, during a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Modi expressed his "deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict" while reiterating his call for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue, a government statement said. Modi said India was willing "to contribute in any way towards peace efforts", while Zelenskiy briefed him about the conflict situation in Ukraine, the statement said.

  • NATO allies to provide more weapons to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance was deploying parts of its combat-ready response force and would continue to send weapons to Ukraine, including air defences, while saying that Russia was trying to topple the Ukrainian government. "We see rhetoric, the messages, which is strongly indicating that the aim is to remove the democratically elected government in Kyiv," he told a news conference following a virtual meeting of NATO leaders. Some of the 30 NATO allies announced the type of weapons that they would supply Ukraine, including air defences, he said, without giving details.

  • Son of former Eagles linebacker has Penn State in top five

    Penn State is officially in the mix for a four-star linebacker in 2023 whose father was a Pro Bowl linebacker with the Eagles

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PYPL ). The company's stock saw...

  • UK to send more arms to Ukrainian military as Russian invasion reaches Kyiv

    Britain has already sent 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers to the Ukrainian army.

  • Statement from Western allies on new sanctions against Russia

    We, the leaders of the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States condemn Putin’s war of choice and attacks on the sovereign nation and people of Ukraine. Russia’s war represents an assault on fundamental international rules and norms that have prevailed since the Second World War, which we are committed to defending.

  • NATO rushing to resupply Ukraine by land; no-fly zone all but ruled out

    The new overland option is something that “we’re prepared to do for weeks, for months, whatever it takes,” one diplomat from a NATO country told POLITICO.

  • Pope Francis breaks diplomatic protocol and visits Russian Embassy

    Pope Francis on Friday visited the Russian Embassy in Rome, in a gesture that broke diplomatic protocol, to convey his concerns over the conflict in Ukraine.