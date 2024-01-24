Was Ukraine involved in the downing of the Russian Il-76 military plane? UA Armed Forces tells NV

Ukraine’s Armed Forces cannot currently confirm that Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck the downed Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft on the morning of Jan. 24, Armed Forces spokesperson, Bohdan Senyk, told NV.

Ukrainian media reported that the Il-76 was probably carrying missiles to Russia’s S-300 complexes when it was shot down by Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

NV asked the Armed Forces to confirm reporting from other Ukrainian media that Ukraine was involved in the downing of the Russian military aircraft.

"We do not have such information now" Senyk said.

Information about the incident with the Russian IL-76 is still being clarified, he added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war on board that were due to be exchanged. NV asked the Armed Forces for comment.

"We don't have any information on various types of reports, including fake news. At the moment, everything is being checked and clarified," Senyk said.

NV also asked representatives of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) to comment but did not receive answers by the time of publication.

A Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft allegedly crashed in the Korochan district near Belgorod.

The plane can be seen catching fire while sill in the air, while a fiery mushroom cloud can be seen after it crashes, according to footage of the alleged crash that has appeared on social media.

