Ukraine’s involvement in Nord Stream blasts ‘nonsense,’ says Russian dictator Putin

Dictator Vladimir Putin suspects the US
"I am sure that this is complete nonsense,” Putin told Russia-24 TV on March 14, Russian news agency Interfax later reported.

“An explosion of this kind, of this power, at this depth can only be carried out by specialists, and supported by the full power of the state, which has certain technologies," Putin said.

Read also: Nord Stream possibly lost forever, say German goverment

He said that "theoretically, of course, the United States is interested" in stopping Russian energy exports to Europe.

From Sept. 26, 2022 four leaks in four different locations on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 subsea gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea were discovered. Both pipelines were out of service at the time but were filled with technical gas.

Sweden’s Security Service revealed in November 2022 that traces of explosives had been found in the vicinity of the pipelines.

It remains an open question who's to blame for the suspected sabotage of  the pipelines. Poland and Ukraine claimed that Russia was behind the attack. The Kremlin regime, in turn, blames "Anglo-Saxons" (the term they use to name the United States, the UK, and the West in general).

Read also: Reznikov denies Ukraine’s involvement in Nord Stream explosions

U.S. newspaper the New York Times wrote in March 2023 that U.S. intelligence speculated that a "pro-Ukrainian group" might have carried out an attack on the pipelines, referring to anonymous U.S. official sources familiar with the latest intelligence reports.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied that Ukraine was responsible for the sabotaging of the Nord Stream pipelines.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

