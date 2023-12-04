Ukraine and Italy agree on cooperation in renewable energy

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Environment and Energy Security of Italy have agreed to cooperate in energy transition and renewable energy sources.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: The document was signed by Svitlana Hrynchuk, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and Vannia Gava, Deputy Minister of the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, within the UN Climate Change Conference COP28, which is ongoing in Dubai.

The statement reads that the parties agreed on cooperation in the field of energy transition and renewable energy sources, in particular, during the post-war recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, to achieve the goals of decarbonisation of the entire energy sector.

The memorandum reads that the parties plan to cooperate in the following areas of interest:

technology transfer and capacity building in the renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors;

exchange of best practices and knowledge in the energy transition and innovative technologies in the decarbonisation process;

accelerating the deployment and use of renewable hydrogen, environmentally friendly biogas and biomethane;

strengthening public participation and sharing best practices in energy system management, including the drafting of National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP).

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that the US, together with its partners, is focusing on three key lines of effort to help Ukraine protect its energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Before that, the US allocated US$25 million to Ukraine to restore the energy sector affected by Russian attacks.

It also became known that Germany would provide EUR 300 million to help Ukraine in the energy sector.

Support UP or become our patron!