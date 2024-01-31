Ukraine and Italy hold latest round of talks on bilateral security agreement

Photo: Office of the president of Ukraine

Ukraine and Italy have held another round of talks concerning the signing of a bilateral security agreement.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine was represented at the talks by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President.

Quote: "The participants began discussing the structure of the draft document, its main elements and thematic sections."

More details: The parties also agreed on a schedule for further bilateral talks in the near future.

Background: Ukraine started negotiations on bilateral security guarantees with Italy at the end of November 2023.

The G7 countries reached an agreement concerning the framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Vilnius. The leaders did not agree on specific parameters for the security guarantees, but on their framework, with specific bilateral agreements due to be signed later. One such agreement has already been signed, with the UK.

As of now, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security guarantees for Ukraine.

