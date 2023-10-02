Ukraine and Italy sign agreement on restoration of cathedral in Odesa

Italy has signed an agreement with Ukraine on the restoration of the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was damaged by a Russian missile attack.

Source: As European Pravda writes, this was announced by Antonio Tajani, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a comment to the media before the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of the EU countries, which is being held in Kyiv for the first time.

Details: As Tajani said, Italy has signed an agreement on the restoration of the Odesa Cathedral, so now Rome will work on its reconstruction.

He noted that the best Italian architects will be engaged in the restoration of the cathedral.

Quote: "This is a clear cultural and political message for Ukraine," Tajani summed up.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that her country is ready to participate in the reconstruction of the Transfiguration Cathedral, which was damaged by a Russian missile strike.

As reported, on the night of 23 July, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa, which seriously damaged the Transfiguration Cathedral, the largest in the city.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russian forces fired 19 missiles of various types, including five Oniks cruise missiles, on Odesa Oblast overnight on 22-23 July. Ukrainian air defence forces shot down nine missiles.

