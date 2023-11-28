Ukraine and Italy start negotiations on security guarantees

Ukraine and Italy have started the first round of negotiations on bilateral security commitments, as provided for in the G7 joint declaration.

Source: Press service of the Ukrainian President; European Pravda

Details: The Ukrainian negotiation group was headed by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President’s Office.

Zhovkva noted that Ukraine has started bilateral consultations with all G7 countries.

"Italy's provision of security guarantees to Ukraine will be an important step towards our country's membership in the EU and NATO," he emphasised.

The parties discussed approaches to the format and content of the future bilateral agreement and agreed on a schedule for further communication during the talks.

Background:

Negotiations between Ukraine and Germany on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees began on 17 November.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, the Group of Seven countries agreed on a framework document on security guarantees for Ukraine. The leaders agreed on a framework rather than specific parameters of security guarantees, and specific bilateral agreements will be signed later. So far, about 30 countries have joined the G7 declaration on long-term security assurances for Ukraine.

