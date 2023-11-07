Ukraine to join the EU programme on cross-border cooperation by end of this year

By the end of the year, Ukraine should join the EU programme for cross-border cooperation Interreg Europe, which will allow it to create its own projects and finance them with EU funds.

Source: According to Interfax-Ukraine, Olha Stefanishyna , Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said this at a conference, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "This year, Ukraine will become part of a large programme, Interreg Europe, which will allow not only to participate in projects in Europe, but also to form independent projects together with the regions and ensure their financing at the expense of the European Union," Stefanishyna said.

Details: She noted that in recent years Ukraine has joined "all possible" programmes that open up funding for the regions, and to use these opportunities it is important that local authorities show initiative.

"We see that it is precisely those regions that took a pro-creative position, formed their own capabilities, that can block insufficient funding in those areas that are not fully provided with the state budget," the deputy prime minister added.

This year, the Commission decided to transfer €135 million originally planned for 2021-2027 Interreg NEXT programmes with Russia and Belarus, to other Interreg programmes with Ukraine and Moldova.

At the end of 2022, the European Commission allocated over €530 million for cross-border cooperation with Ukraine and Moldova.

Support UP or become our patron!