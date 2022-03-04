Ukraine to join NATO cyber defence centre as 'contributing participant'

NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, Estonian and NATO flags are seen in front of member countries flags at the centre premises in Tallinn
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine will join the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) as a "contributing participant", the NATO-accredited military research institution said in a statement on Friday.

"Ukraine could bring valuable first-hand knowledge of several adversaries within the cyber domain to be used for research, exercises and training," CCDCOE Director Colonel Jaak Tarien said in a statement on the CCDCOE website.

The CCDCOE, which is based in Estonia, would benefit from Ukraine's "valuable experience from previous cyberattacks", the statement said.

Ukraine would be admitted to the centre as a "contributing participant" after writing to express its interest in joining the NATO CCDCOE in a letter, the statement said.

"The centre has already expanded its membership outside the NATO nations," it added.

(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Alex Richardson)

