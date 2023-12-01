How Ukraine keeps its agriculture afloat in wartime

A new episode of Dmytro Komarov’s investigative project World Inside Out: Ukraine that examines the challenges Ukrainian agriculture faces during the war is set to air on Dec. 1.

"I spent several months studying how professionals and amateurs demine the land, risking their lives every day,” Komarov said.

“I realized the invaluable contribution that demined fields make to us today and the efforts of farmers. Consider this when you buy a loaf of bread. Perhaps it was made with the flour from a demined field, where someone risked their life or even lost it for this flour."

As approximately a third of Ukraine’s arable land is riddles with landmines and unexploded ordnance, the work of farmers has become deadly dangerous. They have started creating their own inventions from improvised means to demine fields, saving lives and equipment in the process.

Ukrainian achievements are indeed impressive: fields are plowed by driverless tractors, and on test ranges, the latest innovations are being evaluated that could expedite the demining process by years.

Komarov’s team witnessed the secret testing of a unique machine developed by Ukrainian farmers that could accelerate the process of sweeping the country for landmines. This is not merely an amateur invention; it was created on behalf of the State Emergency Service, considering farmers' experience.

Tracing the path of bread from the grain in the field to the tables of Ukrainians, Komarov will travel to Slavutych. In the spring of 2022, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant satellite city experienced Russian occupation and blockade, pushing its residents to the brink of starvation. Together with Komarov, they will recreate the recipe for the bread of blockaded Slavutych — made from animal feed, salt from sprinkled roads, and beer instead of yeast.

The episode will air on Ukraine’s 1+1 TV channel on Dec. 1.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine