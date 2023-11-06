Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast experiences grim milestone with record 87 airstrikes in one day

Russia conducted an unprecedented assault on Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, launching a total of 87 airstrikes in a single day, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, reported on Telegram on Nov. 5.

The figure of 87 missiles represents a grim new record for Kherson Oblast—the highest number of airstrikes launched by Russia against the region since the full-scale invasion began.

Roman Mrochko/Telegram

The Russian attack took place in the evening and caused significant damage, particularly to four multi-story buildings, one of which had an entire apartment floor destroyed. As of now, there is no official information regarding casualties, Klymeno said.

Roman Mrochko/Telegram

Overnight, there were an additional 12 airstrikes on the villages of Krynky and the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.

Roman Mrochko/Telegram

Kherson and its surroundings continue to be systematically shelled by Russian occupiers, with the center of Kherson damaged by a Nov. 2 attack - on Nov. 1, two aerial bombs were dropped on a kindergarten in Kherson Oblast.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine