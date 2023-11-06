Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast experiences grim milestone with record 87 airstrikes in one day
Russia conducted an unprecedented assault on Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast, launching a total of 87 airstrikes in a single day, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, reported on Telegram on Nov. 5.
The figure of 87 missiles represents a grim new record for Kherson Oblast—the highest number of airstrikes launched by Russia against the region since the full-scale invasion began.
The Russian attack took place in the evening and caused significant damage, particularly to four multi-story buildings, one of which had an entire apartment floor destroyed. As of now, there is no official information regarding casualties, Klymeno said.
Overnight, there were an additional 12 airstrikes on the villages of Krynky and the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast.
Kherson and its surroundings continue to be systematically shelled by Russian occupiers, with the center of Kherson damaged by a Nov. 2 attack - on Nov. 1, two aerial bombs were dropped on a kindergarten in Kherson Oblast.
