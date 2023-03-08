Ukraine will find killers of Ukrainian soldier executed on video by Russians, intelligence says

Ukraine is already working to find the killers of the Ukrainian military

The invaders released the grisly video in order to increase Russians’ level of hatred toward Ukrainians, as well as to intimidate and terrify the Ukrainian population, said Yusov.

He noted the search for the killers of the Ukrainian hero continues.

“This is a complex task that is already underway,” the spokesman said.

“This is a task and a matter of honor for the entire defense sector and civil society. I think the culprits will be found.”

A video of the execution-style murder by shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war after he said ‘Glory to Ukraine’ appeared on the internet on March 6. It is still unknown where and when the video was captured.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced on March 7 that the murdered soldier was Tymofiy Shadura, a serviceman with the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

The statement said that Shadura had gone missing on Feb. 3 during fighting in the Bakhmut area. The soldier’s body is currently in Russian-occupied territory and final identification will be made following the return and examination of his remains.

As further evidence of Russian war crimes, a video of the murder of the Ukrainian POW was sent to international partners and ombudspersons from around the world by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the murder of a Ukrainian POW a terrible war crime and more proof that Russia’s war against Ukraine is genocide.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

