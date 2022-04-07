Ukraine Update: Kuleba Weapons Plea; Russian Joblessness Rising

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s foreign minister pleaded for more weapons at a NATO meeting in Brussels, and called out Germany for being too slow to help. The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, as U.S. President Joe Biden accused the Kremlin’s forces of committing “major war crimes” in Ukraine.

The U.S. announced new sanctions that target two of Russia’s biggest banks and President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters after saying Moscow’s forces carried out atrocities in towns near Kyiv that included the murder of civilians. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations.

European foreign ministers are likely to discuss an oil embargo on Russia when they meet early next week. Italy said it would support a European Union ban on Russian gas if the bloc is united behind the idea -- which it currently isn’t. Russia’s ruble has recovered to its pre-invasion level.

Key Developments

All times CET:

Commodity Markets Remain Volatile (10:20 a.m.)

Commodity markets continue to be whipsawed by disruptions sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine and efforts to curb raw-material costs.

Russia slipped closer to a technical default after foreign banks declined to process about $650 million of dollar payments on its bonds, forcing it to offer rubles instead.

Equities markets are showing signs of stability after a selloff sparked by hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve, with European markets mostly up and U.S. futures mixed.

EU Russian Coal Ban May be Pushed to Mid-August: Reuters (10:16 a.m.)

Envoys are poised to approve a ban on Russian coal that would become fully effective from mid-August, a month later than initially proposed, Reuters reported, citing a person in the EU familiar with the matter who it didn’t identify.

Germany Overhears Russian Soldiers Discussing Bucha: Spiegel (9:52 a.m.)

Germany’s foreign intelligence service intercepted communications between Russian soldiers discussing the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha, Der Spiegel reported, without saying how it obtained the information.

The radio communications, which appear to place Russian soldiers at locations where bodies were found, contradict Moscow’s denial that its troops were involved. In one of the messages, a soldier can be heard describing how he shot a person on a bicycle. Another appears to provide evidence of a strategy to stop and question civilians before shooting them, according to the report.

The material also shows that mercenaries, including the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group, appeared to have played a major role in the killings, according to Der Spiegel.

Finland’s NATO-Backing Party Rises in Poll (9:19 a.m.)

Finland’s National Coalition, the only large party in the Nordic country to openly support joining NATO, soared 3.5 percentage points in the latest poll. The party’s benefiting from a historic shift in Finnish attitudes to potential membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The gain, almost twice the margin of error, gives it 26.1% backing, its highest in polls by YLE.

Finland’s government is slated to send a white paper to parliament next week on its changed security environment.

Australia Imposes New Sanctions on Russia Over Bucha (9:15 a.m.)

Australia placed new sanctions on 67 Russian individuals, including military figures accused of human rights abuses, bringing the total number of people sanctioned by Canberra since the beginning of the Ukraine war to almost 600.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement that the move was in response to “the emergence of evidence of war crimes committed by Russia in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv.”

Russian Unemployment Crisis Looms (9:09 a.m.)

The next economic jolt to Russia will likely arrive by way of the labor market, building in intensity over the coming months and bringing new hardships for a nation already waylaid by a series of shocks.

Joblessness this year is set to more than double from the first quarter and exceed 9% for the first time in more than a decade, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts in March.

German Minister Says Open to Coal Embargo (8:33 a.m.)

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Germany has already cut its reliance on Russian coal by at least half in the past month and won’t stand in the way if the European Union decides to ban on imports of the fuel from Moscow.

Habeck said it would be “foolish” to name an exact date for when purchases of Russian coal could end. The sanctions being considered would allow some deliveries to be completed, he added.

Austria Expels Four Russian Diplomats (8:24 a.m.)

Austria expelled four Russian diplomats for illegal activities, the Foreign Ministry in Vienna said in a statement on Thursday.

While several other nations who have announced similar measures in recent days, it’s a rare step for Austria, which houses several international organizations and has sought a diplomatic role in bridging Europe’s east and west. Russia has almost 300 diplomats stationed in Austria.

Ukraine Says Russian Troops Readying for Eastern Offensive (8:02 a.m)

Russian troops are focusing on preparations for their next offensive in Ukraine’s east, the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on its Facebook page. Shelling of towns in the Luhansk region started on Wednesday night and continued through morning, with significant damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.

The entire Kharkiv and Donetsk regions were under artillery fire overnight and so was the occupied Kherson region in Ukraine’s south. Civilians are attempting to evacuate from occupied areas of Kherson region.

Ukraine’s government has urged people living in the regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk to leave the areas “while the opportunity still exists” in advance of Russia’s expected new assault.

EU Ministers Set To Discuss Oil Embargo, Borrell Says (8:11 a.m.)

European Union foreign affairs ministers are likely to discuss imposing an oil embargo on Russia when they meet early next week, said Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Borrell told reporters in Brussels that an oil embargo is not in a fifth sanctions package on the agenda for Thursday, but that he expects the ministers will tackle it on Monday “and sooner or later, I hope sooner, it will happen.”

He said he hopes the fifth package, which would ban coal imports among other steps, “will be finally approved by the ambassadors” later Thursday.

Germany Too Slow To Move on Weapons, Kuleba Says (7:47 a.m.)

Germany is taking too long to decide on supplying more weapons to Kyiv, Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said. “While Berlin has time, Kyiv doesn’t,” Kuleba said of Germany’s “length of procedures and decision-making” as he arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

Kuleba said Germany had made “a revolutionary step” in agreeing several weeks ago to supply weapons to Ukraine. “However, it is clear that Germany can do more given its reserves and capacity.”

In a tweet describing his talks with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Kuleba said he had come to Brussels to “discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons.”

U.S. Shares Intelligence With Foreign Banks, FT Says (6:02 a.m.)

U.S. federal agencies are sharing intelligence with foreign banks to bolster defenses against potential cyberattacks in retaliation for the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the briefings.

UN to Vote on Human Rights Council (4:40 a.m.)

The United National General Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the UN’s Human Rights Council over accusations of atrocities that include the murder of unarmed civilians, AFP and the Associated Press reported, citing spokeswoman Paulina Kubiak. A two-thirds majority vote from the assembly would be needed to suspend a state from the council.

Schumer Says Putin Guilty of Genocide (4:25 a.m.)

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the chamber, said President Putin must be held accountable for the “despicable war crimes he is committing against Ukraine.”

“When we murder wantonly innocent civilians because of who they are, whether it be their religion, their race, or their nationality, that is genocide, and Mr. Putin is guilty of it,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor Wednesday. The Senate will vote Thursday on measures to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and ban oil imports from the country.

Commodity Markets on Rough Ride (2:34 a.m.)

Commodity markets continue to be whipsawed by disruptions sparked by Russia’s war in Ukraine and efforts to curb raw-material costs. Oil pared a sharp slump that was triggered by the International Energy Agency’s decision to deploy 60 million barrels from emergency stockpiles.

U.K. May Send Armored Vehicles to Ukraine, Times Says (11:45 p.m.)

The U.K. is drawing up plans to send armored vehicles to Ukraine, with options including the Mastiff or Jaguar patrol vehicles, The Times of London reported, citing official sources.

Additional support including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles is set to be announced within days, The Times said.

Biden Says ‘Major War Crimes’ Were Committed (7:14 p.m.)

Biden said that Russia has committed “major war crimes” in Ukraine and that U.S. sanctions are crushing its economy.

“There’s nothing less happening than major war crimes. Responsible nations have to come together to hold these perpetrators responsible,” Biden said in a speech to a convention of construction unions in Washington on Wednesday.

He said that sanctions already imposed by the U.S. and allies are predicted to shrink the Russian economy by “double digits this year alone” and added that “we’re going to stifle Russia’s ability to grow its economy for years to come.”

U.S. Says War Crime Probes Could Take Long Time (6:46 p.m.)

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said war crime probes just getting underway as Russian troops withdraw from parts of Ukraine could take years but added, “I can guarantee you there will be a relentless effort to make sure that those responsible for what we’re seeing are held accountable.”

Blinken said in an interview with NBC News in Brussels that the scenes of civilian killings in Bucha and other areas where Russian troops have pulled back are worse than expected. Russia has denied committing atrocities.

EU Budget Chief Calls for Marshall Plan for Ukraine (6:01 p.m.)

Ukraine needs a new version of the Marshall plan to rebuild the country in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion, a senior EU official said.

EU budget chief Johannes Hahn told reporters Wednesday that a loan program under conditions would help Kyiv to recover quickly and “it might lead to a faster approximation to the EU.” The bloc is assessing Ukraine’s request to join the club.

(An earlier version corrected the 8:02 subhead to show Russia preparing for eastern offensive.)

