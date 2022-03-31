Ukraine Update: Kyiv Says Talks May Restart Friday; Oil Tumbles

(Bloomberg) -- Officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to resume talks via video conference on Friday, said Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya. There was no immediate confirmation from Moscow.

The discussions would follow in-person talks this week in Turkey which didn’t produce a short-term cease-fire or major progress toward a broader peace deal. Arakhamiya said on his Telegram channel that the hope was to have enough agreed on paper in another week to be able to move toward a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The White House is looking to combat inflation and fuel shortages resulting from the war by releasing roughly a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves, people familiar with the matter said. Oil dropped sharply on signs the U.S. was considering the release; European stocks and U.S. index futures were higher.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

All times CET:

Russia Lifts Short-Selling Ban on Equities (9:10 a.m.)

Russia will lift the short-selling ban on local equities on Thursday, removing one of the measures that helped limit the declines in the stock market after a record long shutdown.

The Bank of Russia also said equities trading hours will be expanded from a shortened four-hour session to a regular nine-hour trading day.

Germany to Send 300 Million Euros of Weapons (8:59 a.m.)

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has given the green light for the delivery to Ukraine, her spokesman said, confirming a report by Sueddeutsche Zeitung. The items will be sent directly from Germany’s defense industry, with the ministry acting only as a mediator, the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s government has provided a list of weaponry it needs, including bazookas, reconnaissance drones, mortars and automatic cannons.

Ukraine Says Evacuation Planned From Mariupol Thursday (8:41 a.m.)

Russia will open a humanitarian corridor Thursday to evacuate people from Mariupol and Berdyansk, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, citing the Red Cross. Kyiv is sending 45 buses to Mariupol, which has been under siege since March 1, Vereshchuk said. “

Mariupol, a city of more than 450,000 people, has had no water, electricity or heating for almost a month. About 170,000 were still in the city as of March 27 and 5,000 had been killed, according to the city’s mayor.

Shelling Continues Near Chernihiv, Ukraine Holds Mariupol: U.K. (8:22 a.m.)

Ukrainian forces remain in control of central Mariupol, where heavy fighting continues, the U.K. said in a defence update.

The U.K. said Russian shelling and missile strikes remain “significant” around Chernihiv, despite Russian statements indicating an intention to reduce military activity in the area.

Russia holds positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units. “Heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days,” the U.K. said.

Russia Offers Oil to India at Big Discount (7:34 a.m.)

Russia is offering India steep discounts on the direct sale of oil as mounting international pressure lowers demand for its barrels elsewhere, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The U.S. warned India not to ramp up its buying of Russian oil, saying it had no objection to purchases, provided they are made at a discount and are not in significantly higher volumes than previous years, Reuters reported, citing an unidentified senior administration official.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she was disappointed at news that India is considering a Russian proposal to facilitate bilateral payments outside of the SWIFT system.

Futures Rise as Oil Drops (6:10 a.m.)

U.S. futures rose and oil dropped sharply on signs the Biden administration is considering a massive release of crude from its reserves to combat inflation.

Global stocks are on track for their worst quarter in two years amid concerns about a growth slowdown, with the war in Ukraine driving volatility in commodity markets.

Australia to Impose Tariff Increases, Add Assistance (5:37 a.m.)

Australia will apply an extra tariff of 35% for all imports from Russia and Belarus, according to a government statement. Australia will also issue a formal notification withdrawing entitlement to the most-favored-nation tariff treatment for Russia and Belarus from Friday, it said.

Australia’s government also announced an additional A$25 million ($18.7 million) in defensive military assistance to Ukraine, taking its total so far to $116 million.

Putin’s Advisers Afraid to Speak Truth, U.K. Spy Chief Says (3:30 a.m.)

Putin “massively misjudged” the resistance of the Ukrainian people, the strength of Russia’s military and the economic fallout from his invasion, Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ -- the branch of British intelligence dealing with intercepts and cybersecurity -- said in a speech in Australia.

“Even though we believe Putin’s advisers are afraid to tell him the truth, what’s going on and the extent of these misjudgments must be crystal clear,” Fleming said.

Biden Team Weighs a Huge Release of Oil (2:56 a.m.)

The Biden administration is weighing a plan to release roughly a million barrels of oil a day from U.S. reserves, for several months, to combat rising gasoline prices and supply shortages following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

The plan is accompanied by a diplomatic push for the International Energy Agency to coordinate a global release by other countries. A final decision hasn’t been reached on the global release, but the White House may make an announcement on the U.S. release as soon as Thursday, one of the people said.

U.S., EU Officials Discuss ‘Additional Steps’ (1:48 a.m.)

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Enrique Mora, a top European Union official met in Washington and discussed “additional steps” to further cut off Russia from the American and European economies.

White House Weighs More Russian Sanctions (9:48 p.m.)

The Biden administration is weighing new sanctions on Russia, the White House said hours after a phone call between Biden and Zelenskiy.

“We are continuing to look at options to expand and deepen our sanctions and I anticipate that we would probably have more for you on that in the coming days,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield told reporters.

U.S. Says Putin Feels Misled by Russian Military (9:01 p.m.)

White House officials said U.S. intelligence suggests Putin has felt misled by his advisers about the war in Ukraine, including in the lead-up to the conflict last month, raising tensions between the Russian president and military.

“We believe that Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about how badly the Russian military is performing, and how the Russian economy is being crippled by sanctions, because his senior advisers are too afraid to tell him the truth,” Bedingfield told reporters, without providing details on the evidence behind the assessment.

New U.S. Aid to Ukraine to Pay for Government Operations (7:38 p.m.)

The $500 million Biden pledged Zelenskiy in Wednesday’s phone call can be used to bolster Ukraine’s economy and meet budgetary expenses, such as paying government salaries and maintaining public services, a White House official said after the two leaders spoke by phone earlier.

Germany Says Putin Agrees to Keep Taking Euros for Gas (7:20 p.m.)

Germany said Putin has indicated that European nations can continue paying for Russian gas in euros, despite a previous demand for ruble payments.

After German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Putin on Wednesday, a German government spokesman said that Putin told Scholz that “the payments would continue to be made exclusively in euros” to Russia’s Gazprom bank and would then be converted into rubles. Scholz asked for “written information in order to understand the procedure more precisely.” The Kremlin said only that Scholz and Putin agreed that their experts would discuss the issue.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also spoke with Putin Wednesday on the issue, as French President Emmanuel Macron did a day earlier. The countries are among the European Union’s largest consumers of Russian gas, and the calls may signal a sense of alarm in Europe about a potential cut-off. Energy ministers from the Group of Seven nations this week rejected the demand to pay in rubles, which officials say violates contract terms.

South Ossetia Says It’s Seeking to Join Russia (6:45 p.m.)

The breakaway Georgian region of South Ossetia will take legal steps to join the Russian Federation, its President Anatoly Bibilov said in an address posted on the Russian ruling party’s website.

Only a handful of countries, including Russia, Syria and Nauru, have recognized South Ossetia since it declared independence after Russia’s 2008 war with Georgia. Russia last annexed a territory in 2014, when it seized Crimea from Ukraine.

Biden Pledged More Aid in Call With Zelenskiy (6:32 p.m.)

President Joe Biden spoke to Zelenskiy for about an hour Wednesday and pledged “$500 million in direct budgetary aid” from the U.S., according to a White House statement.

They discussed how the United States is “working around the clock to fulfill the main security assistance requests by Ukraine” and “continued efforts by the United States with allies and partners to identify additional capabilities to help the Ukrainian military defend its country, according to the statement.

Zelenskiy said on twitter that they shared an “assessment of the situation and at the negotiating table” as well as “specific defensive support, a new package of enhanced sanctions, macro-financial and humanitarian aid.”

