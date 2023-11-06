Ukraine lacks dense enough defenses to counter all Russian strikes, says air force

Consequences of the Russian attack on Odesa

Ukraine’s air defenses are not able to fully protect the country from air raids as its infrastructure is not sufficiently dense to provide full coverage, according to Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat on Nov. 6.

"There are currently no dense air defense systems that would effectively prevent even a fly from passing through them, but our defense is constantly being strengthened," he said, stressing that the word "dense" is a relative term.

Air defense density refers specifically to the protection of critical infrastructure, which includes energy facilities, the fuel and energy sector, and port infrastructure, Ihnat said.

As these are priorities, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have to focus on Russian attacks against critical infrastructure and strategic facilities.

"[Western military] aid is gradually being delivered; new types of weapons that we have not seen before are gradually arriving," Ihnat said.

A massive Russian air strike on Odesa on Nov. 6 left eight people injured and damaged a well-known art museum, which celebrates its 124th anniversary today.

The Russian military fired two guided air-to-surface missiles in Kherson Oblast, and the launch of a P-800 Onyx anti-ship missile and an Iskander-M ballistic missile was recorded in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Simultaneously, 22 Shahed-136/131 drones were launched from the area near Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russia targeted the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast and civilian facilities in Kherson city. The attack damaged a high-rise building, port infrastructure, vehicles, and other civilian infrastructure.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine