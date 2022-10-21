Ukraine lacks means to counter Iranian missiles, looking for other means to destroy them

The Armed Forces are looking for methods to combat Iranian ballistic missiles

Read also: Iran to send ballistic missiles to Russia for war against Ukraine

“Unfortunately, we have information that Russia will strengthen its capabilities with the help of Iranian ballistic missiles,” Ihnat said.

“Our experts say the best defense against them is to destroy them in warehouses, as currently Ukraine does not have the kind of anti-missile defense systems able to effectively counter them.”

According to Ihnat, a sure defense would be if the world finds mechanisms to prevent these missiles from ever being delivered to Russia.

Read also: EU has evidence of Iran providing Russia with suicide drones to attack Ukraine

Earlier U.S. newspaper the New York Times reported that Iran had sent trainers to occupied Crimea to help the Russians operated the fleet of drones that they purchased from Tehran and now use to attack Ukrainian cities.

According to the Reuters news agency, Iran is preparing to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles in addition to another large batch of suicide drones.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine