Bloomberg writes that Ukraine is experiencing a shortage of artillery shells and anti-aircraft missiles

Ukraine is running out of artillery shells and anti-aircraft missiles to defend its cities from Russian attacks, and the situation on the front is becoming increasingly dangerous, Bloomberg reports on Jan. 31.

Ukrainian officials vow to fight Russia independently; however, anonymous Western officials note increasing danger on the front, with Ukrainian Armed Forces struggling against occupiers.

European diplomats report recent Russian missile strikes in Kyiv and other cities causing casualties. Ukraine’s air defense, reliant on costly interceptors from allies, faces limitations, resulting in increased fatalities.

The article says that the combat has become a trench warfare with the use of drones, leaving little chance for either side to “take the other side by surprise.”

But to maintain “active defense,” as this approach is called, Ukraine needs a steady supply of artillery shells and other ammunition, which are hardly supplied by its allies.

Diplomats report that European allies won’t meet the promised one million shells by March 1. Approximately 600 thousand are expected due to production delays and concerns about stockpile attritionю

Defense ministers in Brussels may explore alternative supply methods, but achieving the set goal of one million, established last year, seems unlikely.



Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine