Ukraine: The Latest - Yevgeny Prigozhin's failed coup leaves a 'humiliating' legacy

President Alexander Lukashenko, a close Putin ally who brokered a deal with Prigozhin to stop the uprising, didn't immediately address Prigozhin's fate in a speech Tuesday.

Today on Ukraine: The Latest, we analyse the latest statements from Vladimir Putin, Yevgeny Prigozhin and Alexander Lukashenko, discuss the continuing fallout from the Kakhovka dam explosion, and interview British volunteer Felicity Spector travelling across Ukraine with non-profit organisation, Bake for Ukraine.

Firstly, Francis Dearnley comments on today’s news that Ukrainian troops have recaptured Krasnohorivka, a village near Donetsk city:

Interestingly, this would be one of the first instances since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year that Ukrainian forces have recaptured an area of territory occupied by Russia since 2014. The British MOD also indicate that Russian forces likely lack operational level reserves that could reinforce against simultaneous Ukrainian threats on multiple areas of the front, chiefly Bakhmut and southern Ukraine.

Roland Oliphant reflects on the nature of the insurrection against the Kremlin’s authority: was Prigozhin’s move a coup, a mutiny, or something else?

I think as soon as you have a man in military uniform who has sent a flying column up the road towards Moscow, standing in front of a camera saying ‘this is not a coup’, alarm bells ring in my head. I have a feeling that there were definitely ambitions if you start driving up towards Moscow like that.

Sam Lovett from the Global Health desk at the Telegraph describes some of the challenges posed to the environment by the ongoing war:

In the east of Ukraine, you have around 220 coal mines, which over the years have either been abandoned or closed down. Then you have various pump pumping systems in place which act as a means to prevent water from filling up these mines. Obviously this water contains very toxic, heavy materials which then go to pollute the groundwater and various surface water supplies. And because of the war these mines are now filling up at a significant rate. The fear is that this water is going to pollute various water supplies in the region making it so people can no longer drink the water out of their taps.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on monitors as he addresses the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, called for armed rebellion and reached the southern city of Rostov-on-Don with his troops, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

