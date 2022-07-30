Ukraine Latest: Blinken, Lavrov Talk; Grain Ships Ready to Sail

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bloomberg News
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Sergey Lavrov
    Sergey Lavrov
    Russian politician and Foreign Minister
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State
  • Brittney Griner
    Brittney Griner
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

S&P Global Ratings cut Ukraine’s credit grade on Friday after the war-ravaged nation asked foreign creditors for permission to delay payments on its external debt.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke on Friday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a proposed swap to secure the release of two imprisoned Americans, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Ukraine said it’s close to restarting grain shipments from two Black Sea ports, although the exact timing remains unclear and subject to the guarantee of a safe corridor. Ten ships already loaded could sail soon, Kyiv’s infrastructure ministry said.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Ukraine Downgraded by S&P as Default Becomes ‘Virtual Certainty’

  • US Prisoner Swap Bid Discussed by Lavrov and Blinken in a Call

  • Ukraine Sees Grain Export Starting Soon as Zelenskiy Visits Port

  • Russian Charged With Using US Groups to Sow Political Mayhem

  • Swiss Exports to Russia Surge in Race to Beat Trade Sanctions

On the Ground

With the invasion now well into its sixth month, Russia continues to launch air and missile strikes against military and civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s military office. Strikes were reported in the Kharkiv area and in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia regions. In the south, Moscow’s troops are focusing on holding occupied positions and preventing a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ground fighting continues north of Kharhiv and Russian forces attempting a limited ground assault in the Kherson region.

(All times CET)

Ukraine Says Ten Ships Ready to Sail (8:19 a.m.)

Seventeen cargo ships are loaded with grain at the Black Sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk, with as many as ten ready to depart under the deal for safe transit between Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN, according to Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry.

“Vessels that had been loaded with grain already in winter are ready to depart” as soon as the UN and Turkey agree on a “green corridor” toward Bosporus, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday declared Ukraine “fully ready” to start shipping during a visit to the Chornomorsk Sea Trade Port. The Turkish-flagged vessel Polarnet was shown loading grain.

Moscow’s Forces in Kherson Brace for Counteroffensive (7:30 a.m.)

The possibility of a Ukrainian counteroffensive into occupied Kherson may be disrupting attempts by Moscow to prepare for a referendum on annexation and to force civilians there to register for Russian passports, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

The Ukrainian Resistance Center reported that occupation authorities from the United Russia party left Kherson City as Friday, the US-based think tank said.

More broadly, occupation officials are promoting an organization called “We Are Together with Russia” throughout occupied Ukrainian areas, likely to present the appearance of a “grassroots” call for the Russian annexation, the think tank said.

Lavrov, Blinken Discuss Possible Prisoner Swap (1:05 a.m.)

Blinken said he spoke on Friday with Lavrov about the proposed exchange that could result in the release of Brittney Griner, a WNBA player, and Whelan, a former Marine.

“I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth,” Blinken told reporters in Washington in disclosing their call.

Blinken declined to characterize Lavrov’s response. Although Biden administration officials have refused to confirm what they’re offering, a person familiar with the proposal say the US is seeking to trade the two Americans for imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, whose release Moscow has long sought.

S&P Downgrades Ukraine Over Payment Delay Request (12:40 a.m.)

Ukraine had its credit grade cut by S&P Global Ratings after the war-ravaged nation asked foreign creditors for permission to delay payments on its external debt after Russia’s invasion.

The country was downgraded to CC from CCC+ on Friday by S&P, which kept a negative outlook given the high probability that officials move forward with plans to restructure its foreign debt.

The rating could be cut again by S&P to selective default if the government in Kyiv gets bondholders to agree to a two-year payment freeze and changes to coupons on its so-called GDP warrants by the middle of next month.

US Export Controls Devastating for Russia, Raimondo Says (7:47 p.m.)

“We have reason to believe that with each passing week and month, the export controls have an even more devastating effect,” especially because the sanctions were coordinated with allies, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters in Washington.

She said Russia’s ability to continue the war “continues to dwindle” as its stockpile of spares depletes.

Appearing alongside Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he’s seen “no willingness” by Russia to engage on ending the war and that President Vladimir Putin is trying “to grab as much territory as he can.”

US Readying Another Arms Package, Spokesman Says (6:41 p.m.)

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US will announce additional military aid to Ukraine “very soon.”

Kirby, in a briefing with reporters, declined to specify what would be included in additional presidential drawdown authority. “You can expect to see things in line with the kinds of security assistance you’ve seen in the past,” he said.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.

Ukraine Sees Grain Vessels Leaving Soon (3 p.m.)

Ukraine said it’s close to restarting grain shipments, although the timing will depend on go-ahead from the United Nations,

“Our side is fully ready,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in the Odesa region, where he watched grain being loaded onto a Turkish ship at Chornomorsk.

Tass reported that three vessels could leave the port as soon as Friday or Saturday, once a safe corridor was assured. It cited people in Turkey it didn’t identify.

Polish, Chinese Presidents Speak About War (2:57 p.m.)

Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed the war in Ukraine during an hour-long call with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday, a day after Xi spoke with US President Joe Biden.

Xi expressed his readiness to cooperate with Poland in “finding ways to end the conflict peacefully,” according to a statement from the Polish leader’s office that provided no details on potential measures.

Both stressed the importance they attach to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine,” according to the Polish readout.

Germany to Supply Armored Bridge Layers (1:15 p.m.)

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht approved 16 armored bridge layers for Ukraine. The first six will be supplied starting this fall and the remaining 10 in 2023, and the package includes training for Ukrainian personnel, the defense ministry said.

Berlin said Thursday it had agreed to supply Ukraine with mobile decontamination units worth more than 860,000 euros ($870,000). Additional equipment supplied in July includes three self-propelled howitzers, three multiple-launch rocket systems, and more than 100 vehicles of various types, according to the ministry.

Russia and Ukraine Dispute Deadly Prison Strike (12:10 p.m.)

Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of deliberately attacking a facility where prisoners were being held in the occupied Donetsk region, with the Moscow’s military saying that Ukraine hit it with US-supplied weapons, and Kyiv calling it a Russian provocation.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that 40 people were killed and 75 wounded in a HIMARS rocket attack on a detention center for Ukrainian prisoners of war, among them fighters from the Azov battalion. Russian state TV carried footage of destroyed barracks, without showing any wounded or survivors.

The Ukrainian Army said it had not launched any strikes on the settlement concerned, adding that its high-precision weapons supplied by partner countries “deliver extremely accurate strikes” on military targets only. It said that Russian forces had carried out a “targeted artillery shelling” of a correctional facility where Ukrainian prisoners were also being held, with the aim of accusing Ukraine of war crimes and concealing the torture of prisoners and executions.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet The Russian Architect of Putin’s Economic Counterattack

    (Bloomberg) -- When sanctions made the Fortress Russia he helped build seem less impregnable, Maxim Oreshkin came up with a signature gambit to try and break the economic siege.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekShock July Stock Rally Was a Monster the Fed May Regret SeeingAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Monkeypox is Spreading Fast. Now Kids Are Getting It, TooRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its F

  • America’s New Energy Crisis

    America is wrestling with the worst energy crisis in nearly five decades, a period of high prices and limited supply. The rise of fracking, which extracts oil and gas from shale rock, unlocked cheap domestic supplies while cleaner energy provided by wind and solar farms became far less expensive. It came undone thanks to a haphazard transition to renewable energy, reduced investment in oil and gas production, political inaction and unexpected economic forces triggered by the pandemic and lockdowns.

  • Iran raises death toll from mudslides, floods to at least 53

    Iran on Friday raised the death toll from landsides and flash floods this week across the country to at least 53, including those killed in a mudslide in the capital of Tehran the previous day, state TV reported. More than 30 people died in two villages, northwest and northeast of Tehran, after the monsoon dumped heavy rains that triggered mudslides there, the report said. Almost two dozen people died in eight other provinces and 21 out of Iran's 31 provinces were affected by the heavy rains.

  • Hungary to allow companies to pay corporate taxes in euros or dollars-finance minister

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will allow companies to pay their corporate taxes in euros or U.S. dollars along with paying in forints, finance minister Mihaly Varga said in a Facebook post on Saturday. "For companies who earn revenues partly or fully in a foreign currency, the new rule could simplify processes," Varga wrote, adding that the option was available for all companies.

  • Former Chinese justice minister admits taking millions in bribes-court

    A former Chinese justice minister who took a hard line on law enforcement admitted accepting bribes totalling over 117 million yuan ($17.3 million), a Chinese court said on Thursday. The trial of Fu Zhenghua, 67, began on Thursday at the Changchun Intermediate People's Court in the northeastern province of Jilin, more than three months after the former official was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and "bending the law for personal gain". Fu admitted to what he had done and expressed remorse, the court said in a statement.

  • Russia prepares to deploy new strike force against Ukraine Ukrainian Intelligence

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 10:32 Russia is forming the Third Separate Army Corps in its Western Military District in order to address its lack of manpower in Ukraine. Source: press service for the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, citing Vadym Skibitskyi, intelligence representative Quote from Skibitskyi: "According to verified information, 8 battalions have been formed by mid-July [to conduct hostilities in Ukraine - ed.

  • Why Rebounding Stocks May Not Be a Good Thing

    After dropping for the first 5 ½ months of the year, the S&P 500 has rebounded 8.5% since June 15 and 4.7% since July 26, the day before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Investors have turned enthusiastic toward stocks partly because Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the rate hike that the central bank will eventually slow its rate hike campaign. Never mind that the Fed said in its statement announcing the rate increase that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range [for the federal funds rate] will be appropriate."

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tries To Comfort Trump After Reporting Very Bad Poll Numbers

    “If Donald Trump is watching, just let him know we didn’t come up with that number. That’s what the poll said,” co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers.

  • McCarthy pushes back against Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 committee testimony, insisting that calls to the White House that day were for one reason alone: 'I was trying to find the president'

    The House GOP leader told reporters Friday any calls he made to the White House during the January 6, 2021, riot centered on locating an absent Trump.

  • Man who stopped Jan. 6 protesters from heckling ex-officer Michael Fanone breaks silence

    The man at the center of last week’s ordeal between former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone and a group of […] The post Man who stopped Jan. 6 protesters from heckling ex-officer Michael Fanone breaks silence appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralise a Russian reconnaissance group on the Sloviansk front General Staff report

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 18:35 Ukrainian forces neutralised a Russian reconnaissance group in the Shchurivka region on the Sloviansk front; a second Russian reconnaissance group on the Kramatorsk front was forced to withdraw.

  • Pontoons instead of the Antonivka bridge: a photo appears of the occupiers building a crossing

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 28 JULY 2022, 16:43 Yurii Sobolevskyi, First Deputy Chairman of Kherson Regional Council, has published photographic evidence of how the Russian occupiers are trying to build a pontoon crossing in Kherson after the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged the Antonivka bridge with highly precise strikes.

  • Jared Kushner said Steve Bannon threatened to break him 'in half' and screamed at him about leaking to the press

    Jared Kushner in his upcoming book described Steve Bannon as "toxic" and a constant source of problems.

  • Photos Reveal Ivana Trump's Final Resting Place At Bedminster Golf Course

    Her plot is near the first tee and clubhouse, The New York Post reports.

  • Russia moves military equipment towards Kherson and Crimea the mayor of Melitopol

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 12:26 Residents of the occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol have been observing convoys of Russian military equipment heading towards Kherson and Crimea for several days.

  • Kushner in new book claims Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump

    Jared Kushner, former President Trump’s son-in-law and a top White House adviser in his administration, claims in a new book that Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly once shoved his wife, Ivanka Trump, after a tense Oval Office meeting. According to an excerpt of “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” obtained by The Washington Post,…

  • With massive Polish arms deal S.Korea steps closer to Ukraine war

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's biggest ever arms deal will make it a major supplier of weapons flooding into Europe since the Ukraine war began, with sales to NATO-member Poland involving more than 1,600 tanks and howitzers, and nearly 50 fighter jets. South Korean and Polish officials signed a framework agreement on Wednesday in Warsaw in a deal that Poland says is a key part of their efforts to rearm in the face of the war in Ukraine, where it has sent at least $1.7 billion in military aid. The scale and speed of the multi-billion dollar deal caught some analysts off guard, as Poland has also been buying additional Abrams tanks from the United States and has been in a dispute with Germany over a request to obtain more Leopard tanks.

  • Fourth phase of Ukraine war with Russia could be decisive — if US sends more weapons | Opinion

    The war in Ukraine has now entered its third phase.

  • "Azov" announces a hunt for everyone involved in mass murder of prisoners in Olenivka

    ROMAN PETRENKO - FRIDAY, 29 JULY 2022, 13:03 Units of the Azov Regiment announced a hunt for all those involved in the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka on 29 July. Source: Andriy Biletskyi, founder of the Azov Regiment and leader of the National Corps party, on Telegram Quote from Biletskyi: "Regarding the attack on the [penal] colony in Olenivka, where our comrades from "Azovstal" are located: last night, the Russians killed some of the captured "Azov" fighters.

  • Russia can no longer mount more than two major offensives in Ukraine, ISW report says

    The Russian Army is exhausted to the point of not being able to mount more than two further offensives in Ukraine – likely towards Siversk and Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast – U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its July 27 report.