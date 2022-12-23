Ukraine Latest: Blinken Says US Aid ‘Best Way to Win Just Peace’

(Bloomberg) -- The US commitment to stand with the government in Kyiv “for as long as it takes” is the best way to “improve the prospects of a just and durable peace” and “to actually advance the prospects for meaningful diplomacy,” according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Blinken — who discussed the war Friday in a call with his Chinese counterpart — said work is continuing to repair and defend Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and bolster its air defenses, including with Patriot missiles.

“We know that a tough winter lies ahead for Ukrainians, as President Putin pursues his new strategy of trying to freeze Ukrainian men, women, children, the elderly to death,” Blinken said in remarks to reporters.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

Biden Targets Russian Mercenaries Accused of Ukraine Atrocities

Russia May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels, Novak Says

Warmth Drags European Gas to Biggest Weekly Drop Since September

Germany Arrests Alleged Double Agent for Working With Russia

Tycoon Seeks Ukraine Expansion Despite Being Sanctioned There

On the Ground

Russian forces conducted limited counterattacks along the Kreminna-Svatove line in the east of the country and Ukrainian troops continued counteroffensive operations in the area, according to the latest report from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. Russian forces also mounted further attacks around Bakhmut and near Avdiivka close to Donetsk, the institute said, adding that Ukrainian partisans continued to target Russian occupation authorities. Ukrainian troops repelled Russian assaults near 19 settlements, the country’s General Staff said on Facebook.

Story continues

(All times CET)

Russian Stocks Head for Six Weeks of Declines (8:45 a.m.)

Russia’s benchmark MOEX Index is on track to post six straight weeks of losses, the longest such streak since 2017 as traders assess the impact of sanctions and other restrictions on the economy.

The MOEX Index fell 0.4% on Friday, led by Lukoil, Sberbank and Norilsk Nickel. That extended its weekly decline to 0.8%. The index is down around 44% this year.

Germany Helping Cut Reliance on Soviet Kit (8:30 a.m.)

Germany’s defense ministry said recent swap deals with countries including Slovakia are helping NATO partners end their reliance on aging Soviet-era military equipment.

Under the agreements, Germany replaces kit that nations supply to Ukraine with more modern materiel. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht this week delivered the first of 15 Leopard 2 A4 battle tanks to Slovakia, with the remaining 14 to follow next year.

Oil Gains as Russia Threatens to Cut Output (7:30 a.m.)

Oil headed for a substantial weekly gain as Russia said it may cut crude production in response to the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven on its exports, highlighting risks to global supplies in the new year.

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $78 a barrel, set for a gain of more than 5% this week even as concern flared over near-term demand in China and US data reinforced prospects for more rate hikes. Russia may reduce output by 500,000 to 700,000 barrels a day in response to the cap, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, according to the state-run Tass news service.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.