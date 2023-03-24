Ukraine Latest: China Pushes Its Cease-Fire Plan to More Leaders

Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- China urged Europe to support its proposal aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, although the US has said Beijing’s plan would freeze the Kremlin’s territorial gains. President Xi Jinping is set to meet with more dignitaries, including the leaders of Brazil and Spain, in a bid to build momentum for the blueprint.

Ukraine’s president urged European Union leaders to convene a “Peace Formula Summit” in “one of the world’s capitals” when he addressed an EU leaders meeting in Brussels via video on Thursday.

Officials at the meeting approved plans to send Ukraine one million rounds of ammunition within 12 months during their meeting in Brussels. Four MiG-29 fighter jets have been transferred to Kyiv from Slovakia, of a total of 13 to be donated by the EU nation.

Key Developments

  • Credit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions Probe

  • Xi’s Diplomatic Push Picks Up Following Moscow Visit: Next China

  • US Fights for Influence in Africa Where China, Russia Loom Large

  • Russian Sought by US for Tech Smuggling Escapes Arrest in Italy

(All times CET)

Russia Attacks Several Regions with Drones, Guided Bombs (9:14 a.m.)

Kremlin troops attacked several regions with Iranian-made Shahed drones and guided bombs early Friday, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Telegram.

The drones were launched from the Russian area close to Ukraine’s northeastern border and hit targets in the Kryvyi Rih and Sumy regions, according to Air Force statement.

Russian tactical aircraft took off from airfields in Morozovsk and Akhtubinsk; ten Su-35 fighter jets launched 11 bombs and one Kh-31P missile over the Sumy region. No details on casualties or damage were immediately available.

Russian Sought by US for Tech Smuggling Escapes Arrest in Italy (8:42 a.m.)

A politically connected Russian who’s facing extradition to the US on charges of money laundering and evading sanctions escaped from house arrest in Milan after breaking his electronic bracelet.

Artem Uss, 40, the son of a Siberian governor, was accused by American prosecutors of being involved in a global network that illegally imported US technology to support President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Read more: Secret Chip Deals Allegedly Help US Tech Flow to Russia

European Defense Lobbying Group Welcomes Ammunition Plan (8:30 a.m.)

A European defense lobbying group which counts Rheinmetall and Airbus among its members welcomed the EU’s plan to help speed the production of ammunition for Ukraine but called on governments to provide longer-term certainty to scale up production volumes.

“The challenge is to not only ramp up production to satisfy an immediate peak of demand, but also to enhance industrial preparedness for possible future crises,” said Jan Pie, head of the Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe.

ASD also urged the EU to implement additional support measures for the European defense industry, including guaranteeing reliable access to finance.

Five Killed as Missile Hits ‘Point of Invincibility’ (7:00 a.m.)

Five people were killed when a Russian missile struck a “point of invincibility” in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kostyantynivka, according to the Kyiv-based prosecutor general offices. Russians used S300 missiles, originally designed to intercept rockets.

Thousands of “points of invincibility” have been set up around Ukraine to provide basic services — from internet access and mobile phone charging to drinking water supplies, first aid and personal hygiene products - to residents.

Wheat Prices Slip With Focus on Russian Exports (6:38 a.m.)

Wheat futures in Chicago are headed for the biggest weekly loss in a month as traders assess the strength of Russian exports.

Black Sea wheat continues to dominate trade as the 2022-23 marketing year draws to a close. Russian shipments typically wind down at this time of the season, yet ample stockpiles from last year’s bumper harvest mean its its exports are running hot.

Read more: Wheat Heads for Weekly Decline With Focus on Russian Exports

US Fights for Influence in Africa to Counter China, Russia (6 a.m.)

President Joe Biden’s administration is stepping up a campaign to build American influence in Africa, where the US has lost ground to its main rivals in what’s starting to look like a new Cold War.

Vice President Kamala Harris’s trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia next week follows closely after visits by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

China Urges Europe to Support Its Blueprint (4 a.m.)

China’s top diplomat urged Europe to play a role in supporting peace talks, although the US has said Beijing’s recent blueprint would effectively freeze the Kremlin’s territorial gains in Ukraine’s east and south from the past year.

“A cease-fire, stopping the war, resuming peace talks and a political settlement of the crisis should become the strategic consensus between China and Europe,” Wang Yi told a diplomatic adviser to France’s president, in a phone call on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s diplomatic push is picking up steam after his return from Moscow. Xi is set to meet with more dignitaries as he attempts to build momentum for a cease-fire proposal to halt Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Xi’s Diplomatic Push Picks Up Following Moscow Visit

Zelenskiy Says Residents Are Returning to Destroyed Villages (10:45 p.m.)

Zelenskiy said he had returned from a tour of Kherson in the south, where some 50 villages had been almost totally destroyed by the Russians. He added, however, that residents were coming back anyway.

“In some places, more than 90% of the buildings in the villages are ruined. But even in such villages, people return, and this is proof that life still prevails,” he said in his nightly address on Thursday.

“I especially want to thank everyone involved in demining,” Zelenskiy added. It is nice to see when the fields of the Kherson region, cleared of Russian mines and shells, are cultivated again, live again.

Zelenskiy Urges EU to Convene ‘Peace Formula Summit’ in a World Capital (8:17 p.m.)

Zelenskiy urged European Union leaders to hold a “Peace Formula Summit” in “one of the world’s capitals” because convening it in Kyiv means not all the leaders could come.

“Wouldn’t this add to European global strength? Ir surely will,” Zelenskiy said in video remarks to EU leaders meeting in Brussels.

Ukraine’s president also repeated his calls for long-range missiles and modern fighters jets as well as faster delivery of weapons and ammunition already pledged.

Ukraine Backs Down From Claim Russia Left Nova Kakhovka (7:21 p.m.)

Ukraine’s military retracted a claim that Russian troops left the southern Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka, which would have been a surprise move amid Moscow’s attempts to advance in Ukraine’s east. It blamed inaccurate information it had received.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian army said on Facebook that “occupants are still in Nova Kakhovka. Information about the enemy leaving the city was published because the available data was not used correctly.”

Four Slovak Fighter Jets Handed Over to Ukraine (2:45 p.m.)

Kyiv received its first four MiG-29 jets from Slovakia on Thursday, and Ukrainian pilots flew the fighter jets. The rest of Slovakia’s Soviet-era war planes will be transported in upcoming weeks, defense minister Jaroslav Nad said in a statement.

Slovakia last week approved sending 13 MiG-29 jets to Ukraine as part of a broader military aid agreement.

