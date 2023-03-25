Ukraine Latest: Polish PM Says Appetite for New Sanctions Waning

Ukraine Latest: Polish PM Says Appetite for New Sanctions Waning
Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed financing from donors for projects to rebuild the country with a World Bank delegation visiting Kyiv. Official creditors have extended Ukraine’s debt repayment standstill until 2027, while the war-ravaged country receives an emergency aid program under the International Monetary Fund.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Ukraine’s president told Japan’s largest newspaper that delays to weapons donations are hampering Kyiv’s ability to launch a counteroffensive in the east. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has dialed back plans for a further offensive this spring and is digging in for a long fight by seeking to sign up as many as 400,000 contract soldiers to replenish its ranks, according to people familiar with the plans.

Poland’s prime minister said the appetite for an 11th round of EU sanctions was waning in some European capitals that he didn’t specify by name, despite repeated urging by Ukraine for more measures.

Key Developments

  • Ukraine Official Creditors Extend Freeze to 2027 Amid IMF Loan

  • Russia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls

  • Credit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions Probe

  • Xi’s Diplomatic Push Picks Up Following Moscow Visit: Next China

  • Biden Downplays Significance of Deepening Russia-China Ties

(All times CET)

Polish PM Says Appetite for Fresh Sanctions Waning (10:46 a.m.)

Mateusz Morawiecki said the appetite for an 11th round of EU sanctions against Russia is waning in some European capitals as the focus turns to fully implementing measures imposed in the ten previous rounds.

Nevertheless, the Polish prime minister told Radio RMF that an 11th round of measures against Moscow was still possible within two months, and that he’s “optimistic” the bloc will ramp them up.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has repeatedly called for more sanctions against Russia, including on Thursday during a speech by video link to an EU leaders. “The protraction with new European sanctions packages is becoming unpleasant,” Zelenskiy said.

Ukraine Plans to Double Oil Transit Fee, Kommersant Reports (9:30 a.m.)

Ukraine plans to double its transit fee for Russian oil that passes through its territory in the Druzhba pipeline to eastern Europe, Kommersant reported, citing sources it didn’t identify.

The proposal would increase the tariff as of April 1 to €27.20 per ton ($29.30) through the pipeline’s southern branch, which delivers oil to Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic, the newspaper reported. Ukrtransnafta JSC blamed the increase on the cost of repairing infrastructure damaged by Russian missile strikes, it said.

Russian Assault on Bakhmut ‘Largely Stalled,’ UK Says (8 a.m.)

The Kremlin’s months-long assault on Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine “has largely stalled” as a result of “extreme attrition” in Russian forces there, the UK defense ministry said, adding that Kyiv’s forces have also suffered heavy casualties.

The situation has also likely been made worse by tensions between Russia’s defense ministry and the Wagner mercenary group, both of whom contribute troops to the effort to take the Donestsk town, the ministry said in a Twitter thread.

Russia has likely shifted its focus toward Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut, and to the Kremina-Svatove sector in the north, aspiring mostly to stabilize its front line, the UK said. The Institute for the Study of War, a US-based think tank, said Russian forces conducted limited attacks along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kremina line on Friday.

Zelenskiy Says Counteroffensive Timing Dependent on Weapons Donations (7 a.m.)

Ukraine’s army is unable to start a new offensive against Russia in the nation’s east because of a shortage of necessary weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Japan’s largest newspaper.

“We can’t launch [a counteroffensive] yet. Without tanks, artillery and HIMARS, we cannot send our brave soldiers to the front lines,” Zelenskiy told the Yomiuri Shinbun, according to the Russian news agency Tass.

He also again noted Ukraine’s shortage of ammunition, hammering home a point made repeatedly.

Ukraine Creditors Extend Freeze to 2027 (12:30 a.m.)

Ukraine’s group of official creditors have extended a debt repayment standstill until 2027, while the war-ravaged country receives an emergency aid program under the International Monetary Fund.

The agreement came among other financing assurances given Thursday by the group, a key step to unlocking billions of dollars the nation needs to weather Russia’s invasion, now in its second year.

The creditor plan follows an IMF staff-level agreement secured earlier this week for a $15.6 billion package, setting up the first loan to a nation at war in the institution’s 77-year history.

Read more: Ukraine Official Creditors Extend Freeze to 2027 Amid IMF Loan

Biden Downplays Significance of Deepening Russia-China Ties (10:25 p.m.)

President Joe Biden said he “doesn’t take lightly” the prospect of a growing alliance between China and Russia but countered that the US is making gains in strengthening international opposition to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“We have significantly expanded our alliances. I haven’t seen that happen with China and Russia or anybody else in the world,” Biden said Friday, days after visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Putin in Moscow that saw the two nations pledge to deepen ties.

Ukraine Approves Program to Boost Drone Production (5:20 p.m.)

Having already adopted fast-track procedures for drone imports, the authorities now plan to simplify procedures on admitting locally made drones for military use, as well as to improve conditions for their producers, the government said on its website.

Ukrainian producers have already submitted applications for 75 different drone types, including for artillery fire adjustment, evacuation of injured people and fighter drones, according to the statement.

Zelenskiy Meets With World Bank Delegation (5:09 p.m.)

Zelenskiy met with a World Bank delegation headed by Vice President for Europe and Central Asia, Anna Bjerde, thanking the institution for its support during the invasion. This week the World Bank increased its estimate of how much Ukraine will need for its recovery and reconstruction to at least $411 billion.

According to a statement on the president’s website, the participants at today’s meeting discussed the provision of financing by donors under the coordination of the World Bank for projects to restore the country, primarily in the areas of transport infrastructure, electricity and healthcare.

Russia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits (4:45 p.m.)

The Kremlin has dialed back plans for a further offensive in Ukraine this spring after failing to gain much ground and will focus on blunting a new push by Kyiv’s forces expected to begin soon.

The Kremlin is seeking to sign up as many as 400,000 contract soldiers this year to replenish its ranks, according to people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss matters that aren’t public.

Read more: Russia Seeks 400,000 More Recruits as Latest Ukraine Push Stalls

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Italy to hand Monte dei Paschi CEO Lovaglio new mandate - sources

    Italy's Treasury is set to hand veteran banker Luigi Lovaglio a new mandate as chief executive of state-owned lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Lovaglio, who built his career at UniCredit where he eventually rose to lead the group's former Polish unit Bank Pekao, arrived at Monte dei Paschi (MPS) just over a year ago, when the Treasury pushed out his predecessor. Lovaglio, one of Italy's most experienced commercial bankers, in November oversaw a make-or-break 2.5 billion euro ($2.7 billion) capital raise which allowed MPS to bolster capital and fund voluntary layoffs.

  • U.S. antisemitic incidents hit record high in 2022, ADL report says

    More than 3,600 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the United States in 2022, more than in any year since the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) began tracking the issue in 1979, it said in its annual report released on Thursday. It was the third time in the last five years that antisemitic incidents reached all-time highs, the ADL said. The report "documents alarmingly high levels of antisemitism in the United States, which requires a concerted whole-of-government, whole-of-society response," the ADL said, adding the 2022 number of incidents rose by more than a third over 2021.

  • Antisemitic incidents surged in California as conspiracies fueled hate, report says

    The Anti-Defamation League said there was a 41% increase antisemitic incidents in California. Nearly half of the state's 518 incidents were in L.A., Riverside, San Bernardino and Kern counties.

  • North Korea says it tested new underwater nuclear attack 'drone'

    North Korea claimed Friday it had tested an underwater nuclear attack drone able to unleash a "radioactive tsunami", as it blamed recent US-South Korea exercises for a deteriorating regional security situation.Pyongyang views all such exercises as rehearsals for invasion and on Friday claimed the recent exercises, dubbed Freedom Shield, were a drill for "occupying" North Korea.

  • 'Rust' armorer attempts to block special prosecutor's appointment

    TAOS, New Mexico (Reuters) -The armorer charged in the New Mexico shooting death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Friday challenged the district attorney's plan to appoint a new special prosecutor in the case after the last one was forced to resign. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb resigned on March 15 after a legal challenge by lawyers for actor Alec Baldwin, who has also been charged in the 2021 shooting. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge, and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is expected to do the same.

  • Biden vows to 'act forcefully' after exchange of attacks with Iran-backed militants in Syria

    Joe Biden said the United States was "prepared to act forcefully to protect our people'' as Iran-linked groups in Syria responded to US attacks made in retaliation for a deadly drone strike.

  • Russia fails to supply arms to India because of war with Ukraine

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) states that Russia is unable to deliver vital defence supplies it had committed to India's military because of the war in Ukraine. Source: Reuters Details: The statement by the Indian Air Force was made to a parliamentary committee, which posted it on its website on 21 March.

  • The argument for making alcohol more expensive: It could save lives, study suggests.

    The Scottish government made alcoholic drinks more expensive – and it saved people's lives. Could this be implemented in the United States?

  • United Way, Goodwill bring woman closer to her dream job

    Vanessa Beish's dream job is working in an office. Beish was able to reach her dream through Goodwill Project Connect and the United Way.

  • Andrew Bailey has nobody to blame for this inflation mess but himself

    It could have been pulled from a TUC press release. Or the notes from a junior lecturer at a minor university. Or one of the few remaining Corbynistas.

  • Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda hero set free

    Paul Rusesabagina, played in the 2004 movie by Don Cheadle, was credited with saving 1,200 people.

  • Internet Archive's digital book lending violates copyrights, US judge rules

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge has ruled that an online library operated by the nonprofit organization Internet Archive infringed the copyrights of four major U.S. publishers by lending out digitally scanned copies of their books. The ruling by U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan on Friday came in a closely watched lawsuit that tested the ability of Internet Archive to lend out the works of writers and publishers protected by U.S. copyright laws.

  • Pennsylvania chocolate plant blast kills 2, leaves 9 missing

    An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday killed two people and left nine people missing, authorities said. Several other people were injured by the explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant, said West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben, who did not confirm the exact number of injured. “It’s pretty leveled,” West Reading Borough Mayor Samantha Kaag said of the explosion site.

  • Banks Are Still Drawing on the Fed for $164 Billion of Emergency Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Banks reduced their borrowings only slightly from two Federal Reserve backstop facilities in the most recent week, a sign that institutions are taking advantage of the central bank’s liquidity in the wake of turmoil.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million Aft

  • ‘Unhinged’: Trump Ripped In Withering Editorial From Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post

    The previously pro-Trump tabloid offered some harsh truths for Trump supporters.

  • We Finally Know How Melania Trump Reportedly Feels About Donald Trump's Potential Indictment

    Donald Trump has made his thoughts known about his possible indictment on Truth Social, but many people have been wondering about what Melania Trump thinks about the legal situation — especially when it involves her husband and his alleged affair partner, Stormy Daniels. Well, it sounds like the former first lady wishes the entire situation […]

  • Xi snubbed Putin after their summit, calling a meeting of Central Asian countries as part of an audacious power play

    China's leader, Xi Jinping, appears to be using the leverage he has gained over Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Scorches Today's GOP With A Damning Question

    The former Republican party boss summed up the modern GOP in a blunt nutshell.

  • Ron DeSantis Is Asked If He'd Be Donald Trump's Vice President. His Answer Is Telling.

    The Florida governor addressed whether he'd be Trump's 2024 vice-presidential running mate.

  • Judge to Trump Deputies: Spill the Tea

    Mark Meadows and other former top White House loyalists must testify after a judge dismissed the former president's “executive privilege” claims