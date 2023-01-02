Ukraine Latest: Drones Shot Down as Russia Launches Barrage

(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine downed all 39 Iran-made Shahed drones launched overnight, as well as two Russian-made Orlan drones and a cruise missile, the country’s air defense command said on Telegram.

Russia had launched a barrage of drone attacks shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day, as sirens went off in southern, eastern, central and northern regions of Ukraine. Loud explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, including downtown.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on New Year’s Day that Russians were “afraid. And they are right to be afraid because they are losing. Drones, missiles, nothing else can help them.”

Key Developments

  • Germany’s Scholz Tells Citizens They Need to Keep Saving Energy

  • Putin Eases Rubles-Only Requirement for Foreign Gas Purchasers

  • West’s Victory in Ukraine May Bring World War 3: Niall Ferguson

  • In Every Modern War Ukraine Has Been the Big Prize: Hal Brands

On the Ground

Russia shelled the central market in Beryslav, in the liberated part of the Kherson region Monday morning, injuring at least five people, Kherson governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on telegram. Russian military forces have carried out 51 air strikes on Ukraine, mostly with with Iranian-made Shahed drones, Ukraine’s general staff said earlier. All of the missiles were shot down, the report said. Russia also made 55 MLRS attacks hitting, among other targets, a children’s hospital in Kherson. “The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine,” it said. Later in the day, Ukraine’s general staff plans to publish information about last night’s attack on Kyiv.

(All times CET)

Strikes Damage Kyiv’s Energy Infrastructure (8 a.m.)

Kyiv’s energy infrastructure was damaged as a result of Russia’s night attacks, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. Water supply continues as normal, he said.

Russia Launches Drones; Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine (12:17 a.m.)

Russia launched a barrage of drone attacks shortly before midnight on New Year’s Day, as sirens went off in southern, eastern, central and northern regions of Ukraine. Loud explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, including downtown. The capital region’s air-defense system responded to the attacks, local authorities said on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram one person was wounded. He did not provide details.

Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dec. 31, followed by drone attacks, as Ukrainians were celebrating the New Year, damaging residential houses, schools, private cars and university buildings. “Russian terrorists were pathetic, and they entered this year staying the same,” Zelenskiy said in his daily video address to the nation, praising the air defense forces for shooting down 45 drones the night before.

