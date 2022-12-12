Ukraine Latest: Yellen, Biden Affirm Commitment to Aid Ukraine

Ukraine Latest: Yellen, Biden Affirm Commitment to Aid Ukraine
1
Bloomberg News
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday affirmed US support for Ukraine as the Eastern European country battles Russia’s invasion and missile attacks.

The US has promised $38 billion in military aid and delivered $13 billion in direct aid to Ukraine already. When asked in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” how long American support can carry on, Yellen responded, “As long as it takes.”

The Treasury chief also gave a qualified thumbs-up on a new effort by the US and its allies — launched Dec. 5 — to limit Russia’s revenue from oil exports.

“The price cap only went into effect at the beginning of this week, but I would say, so far, so good,” Yellen said.

Separately, Biden told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Sunday his country is committed to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic and humanitarian assistance, as well as holding Russia accountable for the war, according to a readout from White House.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • Erdogan Says He’ll Talk With Russia’s Putin on Grains Corridor

  • Dark Winter in Ukraine, Covid’s Spread in China: Weekend Reads

  • Wheat Falls a Fifth Week as Black Sea Shipment Prospects Improve

  • Turkey Won’t Buckle as Sanctions Spat Keeps Oil Flow Halted

(All times CET)

Zelenskiy Says He and Biden to Talk (10 p.m.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was planning a phone call with US President Joe Biden, after talking with the leaders of Turkey and France earlier Sunday.

A more than one-hour conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron included defense issues, Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. With Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he discussed ways to expand the deal with Russia to safeguard Black Sea grain shipments.

Power Restored to 1.2 Million in Odesa (2:40 p.m.)

The number of people without electricity in Odesa region fell to 300,000 from 1.5 million, regional governor Maksym Marchenko said in a video statement on Telegram.

“Tomorrow we are also expecting a significant improvement of the situation,” Marchenko said.

Zelenskiy had given details of the power outages in Odesa in his nightly video address on Saturday.

Attacks Disrupt Cargo Loading at Ukraine Ports (2:28 p.m.)

Russian drone attacks disrupted power supply to Ukrainian ports, the country’s Sea Ports Authority said on Facebook.

Power outages caused by Russian drone attacks on Odesa region forced ports of Odesa and Pivdennyi to stop loading, while Chornomorsk port was functioning partially. As of Sunday, Pidvennyi and Chornomorsk ports have resumed loading while Odesa stille hasn’t.

Lack of power will further exacerbate problems with Ukraine’s exports via the grain corridor, the Authority said.

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Grain Corridor Expansion (1:05 p.m.)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed ways to expand an agreement to safeguard global grain shipments with his Russian counterpart, according to a statement from Turkey’s presidency.

In a phone call with Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said different commodities and food products can be included in the grain corridor. The Turkish leader helped broker the original agreement to ensure continued flows of grain and vegetable oil from Ukraine in the midst of the war.

Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he’d spoken to Erdogan on Sunday about the possible expansion of the grain corridor.

Rockets Hit Russian-Occupied Melitopol Saturday (12:36 p.m.)

Ukrainian and Russian officials reported a strike on Saturday evening on Melitopol, a city in the country’s south where Russian troops have massed after their pullout from Kherson last month.

Details of the attacks and casualty estimates were conflicting. Ukraine hit a tourist base in Melitopol with HIMARS rocket systems, killing two and wounding ten people, TASS reported, citing Russia-appointed occupation authorities in the region. Ukrainian city mayor Ivan Fedorov, working in exile, said on Telegram the explosions killed nearly 200 Russian servicemen in military bases in Melitopol, according to reports from local residents.

UK’s Cleverly Says Putin Signal for Talks Not Sincere (9:30 a.m.)

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that Vladimir Putin’s recent comments signaling the possibility of peace talks don’t appear sincere.

“I’m not really seeing anything coming from the Russian side that gives me confidence that Vladimir Putin is entering these talks in good faith,” he said in an interview with Sky News. “The wider rhetoric is still confrontational.”

He said that peace talks can’t be a “fig leaf for Russian rearmament and further recruitment of soldiers.” Cleverly also reiterated the UK position that any talks would have to be “real and meaningful” but that Ukraine would have to decide on the terms of any negotiated settlement.

Ukraine Set for German Weapons Delivery (7:00 a.m.)

Ukraine will take delivery of more German weaponry, the country’s new ambassador to Berlin said in an interview.

“In a direct conversation, we were promised we get more weapons and more ammunition,” Ambassador Oleksiy Makejev told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in an interview.

Ukraine is demanding air defense systems, self-propelled howitzers, anti-aircraft gun tanks and ammunition from Germany. In addition, discussions continue over the deliveries of Marder and Leopard tanks, the newspaper reports.

Ukrainian Troops Battle Russian Attacks (6:00 a.m.)

Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 11 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, including Bakhmut, according to a daily update from the Ukraine army General Staff.

Russian forces launched three missile and 17 air strikes, as well as 60 multiple-launch rocket system attacks.

--With assistance from Aliaksandr Kudrytski.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Property Stress Is Far From Over Despite Gains: In Charts

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s property stocks are starting to enjoy the country’s reopening rally. But a closer look at the nation’s home sales data provide a reality check that the recovery will likely be a slow process.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to Stra

  • Yellen Says US to Aid Ukraine for ‘As Long as It Takes’

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen signaled the Biden administration is prepared to continue seeking billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine as the Eastern European country battles Russia’s invasion and missile attacks.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear Firs

  • Why Indonesia’s Financial Revamp Has Market on Edge: Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia is set to enact sweeping changes to its financial sector regulation as soon as this week, after two years of thwarted attempts and market pushback. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet t

  • Oil Rebounds as Key Pipeline Remains Shut and China Eases Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded as a key North American pipeline remained shut and on the potential boost to demand from the easing of virus curbs in China.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateWe

  • SpaceX Launches Japanese Startup Ispace’s Lunar Lander to Moon

    (Bloomberg) -- A Japanese lunar lander carrying two rovers and other payload lifted off via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket Sunday, in a bid to become the first commercial spacecraft to land on the moon.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Megh

  • Watson improving, but Browns' playoff hopes on brink

    Deshaun Watson had an unspectacular season debut in last week's win over the Texans. Watson returned last week after an 11-game suspension resulting from accusations by more than two dozen women that he sexually harassed or assaulted them during massage therapy sessions. Watson threw for 131 yards with no touchdowns and a pick the week before, but the Browns' defense bailed them out at NFL-worst Houston.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the November Consumer Price Index, and Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce an increase in the federal funds rate.

  • Zelensky thanks Biden for ‘unprecedented’ support in latest call

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday thanked President Biden for “unprecedented” support the U.S. has provided as the country’s fight against Russia enters the rough winter months. “I had a phone call with U.S. President Joseph Biden and thanked for the unprecedented defense and financial assistance that the U.S. provides to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in…

  • Dollar Up, Stocks Down as Traders Eye Rate Paths: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar advanced and stocks extended declines in Asia at the start of a pivotal week for markets, with interest rate decisions due from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and a host of their peers.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First S

  • Blackstone may slow the launch of private equity fund after investor withdrawals -FT

    The New York-based investment manager has been preparing to open a fund called the Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund (BXPE), the report said, adding that would become its flagship strategy for rich individuals to participate in its private equity business. The asset manager in recent days informed wealthy investors and their financial advisers that it may wait for fundraising conditions and financial markets to improve before launching BXPE, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. The clients of Blackstone's other "retail" products expected the fund to be launched by early 2023, FT said.

  • Credit Market Investors are Watching for a Federal Reserve Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit market watchers are looking ahead to next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a 50 basis-point hike. Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Me

  • Russians to step up repression in temporarily occupied territories, says Ukraine's MoD

    The Kremlin plans to increase the number of Investigative Committee officers in the occupied Ukrainian territories by 44,000, the National Resistance Center of Ukraine reported on Dec. 8.

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns of TikTok cyber security risks

    In an interview for this Sunday's "60 Minutes," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen talked about the cyber security risks of TikTok.

  • Investors in Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) have unfortunately lost 58% over the last year

    Taking the occasional loss comes part and parcel with investing on the stock market. Unfortunately, shareholders of...

  • Should You Be Adding Secura Group (Catalist:43B) To Your Watchlist Today?

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...

  • Buckle Up: It’s Going to Be a Hard Landing

    Rampant wage growth is fueling inflation and eating into profit margins in the services sector, where prices continue to soar, even as other sectors begin to see some relief.

  • The best family friendly holiday movies to watch on Disney+

    Hearts need warming this time of year, and there’s no better streaming source for heartwarming, family friendly entertainment than Disney+. In terms of holiday films merry and bright, the House of Mouse platform hosts everything from popular franchises like the Home Alone series to beloved classics like Miracle On 34th Street and its remake. There are also Muppets, Skellingtons, and Guardians helping usher in the spirit of Christmas. Read on for Disney+’s best holiday movies and The A.V. Club’s

  • Security Service of Ukraine exposes another accomplice of Russia in robe

    The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed another accomplice of Russia as a result of counter-sabotage measures in the frontline areas of Ukraine's south; the churchman has been notified that he was under suspicion.

  • U.S. policy makes Ukraine fight by rules Russia doesn't follow

    The U.S. has refused to give Ukraine weapons that could be used to attack Russian territory. But Russia hasn't hesitated to attack Ukrainian civilians.