Ukraine Latest: EU Backs Russian Oil Cap in Sanctions Package

Bloomberg News
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved a fresh package of Russia sanctions that includes a price cap on oil sales, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing in the south.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Kremlin vowed to recapture territory that’s been seized back by Ukrainian forces, saying that occupied regions to which Moscow has laid claim will be “with Russia forever.” That comes as Ukrainian forces press through sparsely-manned defense lines in the southern region of Kherson, making “substantial” progress, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War.

Elsewhere, Russian natural gas supplies to Italy via Austria resumed after Gazprom PJSC said it had found a solution with Italian buyers to overcome regulatory changes in Austria. The spat with Austrian authorities is the latest dispute brandished by the gas giant to halt flows to Europe.

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

Key Developments

  • EU Backs Russia Sanctions Package Including Oil Price Cap

  • Gazprom Resumes Flows to Italy via Austria as Spat Resolved

  • EU Chief Urges More Funds for Energy Pivot, Floats Gas Price Cap

  • Ukraine’s Central Bank Governor Quits as War Devastates Economy

  • Poland Is in Talks With US About Nuclear Weapons, President Says

  • Putin Is Losing Coercion War and That’s Dangerous: Hal Brands

On the Ground

Ukrainian forces continued to make “substantial” gains in the north of the Kherson region, beginning to collapse sparsely-manned Russian lines in that area, the ISW said. Ukrainian forces advanced in the eastern Kharkiv region west of Svatove. Their forces have liberated several small towns in Luhansk -- a region still mostly controlled by Russia -- according the governor, Serhiy Haiday.

Russia launched an overnight drone attack on the city of Bila Tserkva, 75 kilometers (47 miles) southwest of the nation’s capital, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said on television. The Ukrainian military expects similar strikes in other areas as Russia may have taken delivery of hundreds of drones from Iran, he said.

(All times CET)

NATO Taking Putin Nuclear Threat Seriously (12:46 p.m.)

Chris Badia, NATO’s deputy supreme allied commander for transformation, said the alliance takes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments “absolutely seriously,” especially given Russia’s performance in the war in Ukraine and how the president might react to that.

While speaking on a panel at the Warsaw Security Forum, Badia said NATO is a defensive alliance and prepared with all means. “All options are on the table from a military point of view,” he said, adding if anything should happen, it would be a political decision. He signaled that a response would likely be “conventional,” initially.

“If you look at escalation metrics and think it through, I would say most probably this would be one of the first options on the table,” Badia said, “but nothing can be ruled out.”

Kremlin Vows to Retake Annexed Lands Lost to Ukraine Advances (12:30 p.m.)

Russia plans to retake the parts of Ukraine it lost to Kyiv’s advances in recent days after formally declaring that the annexation of those territories, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

“There’s no contradiction. They will be with Russia forever, they will be returned,” he said in response to a question about how the retreat of Moscow’s forces from the areas in recent days fit with the Kremlin’s repeated claims that they will be Russian territory permanently.

Peskov also kept up the uncertainty about the precise borders of the lands Russia is claiming, refusing to specify where they lie in the contested areas. He suggested that the Kremlin is laying claim to territory controlled by its occupation administrations, but also said that it’s planning to retake more and will “consult” with residents who want to join Russia.

Europe Approves Fresh Sanctions Against Russia (11:30 a.m.)

The EU backed a new package of Russia sanctions that includes support for a price cap on oil sales to third countries and mechanisms to avoid circumvention of sanctions, Andrzej Sados, the Polish ambassador to the EU, told reporters.

The measures would add a ban on shipping Russian oil to existing restrictions on services needed to transport it, but carve out an exemption for crude priced at or under a level set by a coalition of the Group of Seven and other countries, according to a draft of the proposal seen by Bloomberg.

UN Says More Than 6,000 Ukrainian Civilians Killed (11:06 a.m.)

The Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 6,114 Ukrainian civilian deaths as of Oct. 2 after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to an e-mailed statement Wednesday. A total of 9,132 civilians were injured. Most casualties were caused by shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.

The figures may be considerably higher, as reports from areas where intense hostilities have been continuing are delayed and pending corroboration.

Russian Gas Flows to Italy Resume (9:58 a.m.)

European natural gas prices slid after Russia’s gas giant said flows of the fuel to Italy via Austria were resuming after a solution with Italian buyers was reached to overcome the regulatory changes in Austria at the end of last month that had prevented transit flows.

Italy’s Eni SpA confirmed the resumption of flows, while Austria’s regulator said a solution appeared to have been found.

Putin Signs Annexation Laws (9:40 a.m.)

President Putin signed laws formally annexing four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine even as Russian troops don’t fully control any of them.

Putin also signed decrees naming separatist leaders of the self-declared Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, and of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as acting heads of Russian occupation authorities.

Poland in Nuclear Talks With US (8:42 a.m.)

Poland is in talks with the US about participating in a nuclear weapons sharing program to counter growing threats from Russia, President Andrzej Duda told the Gazeta Polska newspaper. NATO’s biggest eastern European member nation has been ramping up military spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but until now officials haven’t broached the topic of seeking nuclear weapons as a deterrent.

Zelenskiy Hails ‘Powerful’ Advance (7:39 a.m.)

The Ukrainian army is carrying out “a pretty fast and powerful advance” in the south of the country, the Ukrainian leader said in his nightly address. Dozens of settlements in the Kherson, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk regions have already been liberated this week.

Zelenskiy said he’d talked by phone to President Biden and thanked him for new HIMARS, as well as another package of support. He also held conversations with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Putin signs annexation laws of four Ukraine territories as Russian military losses mount

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws formally absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, even as its military struggles to control the territory that was illegally annexed. The documents finalizing the annexation, carried out in defiance of international laws, were published on a Russian government website on Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia.

  • Alcoa Urges LME Not to Accept Russian Metal to Avert ‘Crisis’

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the largest US aluminum producer, told the London Metal Exchange that Russian metal shouldn’t be traded on the benchmark industrial metals bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts

  • WTO slashes estimates for trade growth in 2023, says risks are to the downside

    The WTO laid out several factors weighing on trade, including higher energy prices resulting from Russia's war in Ukraine, which prompted a number of countries — including European Union members that are big consumers of Russian oil and natural gas — to slap economic sanctions on Moscow.

  • OPEC+ weighs large oil cutback to boost sagging prices

    The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday will debate a potentially large cut in the amount of crude it ships to the global economy — a move that could help Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports and raise gasoline prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of national midterm elections. Energy ministers from the OPEC cartel, whose leading member is Saudi Arabia, and allied non-members including Russia are meeting in person at the group's Vienna headquarters for the first time since early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A production cut could benefit Russia by establishing higher prices ahead of a European Union ban on most Russian oil imports, a sanction over the invasion of Ukraine that takes effect at the end of the year, analysts at Commerzbank say.

  • Georgia GOP bankrolls lawyers for 'fake' Trump electors in Fulton County DA probe

    The Georgia Republican Party is bankrolling the legal defense of most of the so-called fake electors in the state as part of a controversial arrangement that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis charges in a new court filing is “rife with serious ethical problems” and “actual conflicts of interest.”

  • Gazprom to resume gas flows to Italy

    European gas benchmark futures dropped almost 5% as Russian gas giant Gazprom announced it is resuming its gas supplies to Italy via Austria after resolving regulatory issues that were halting transit flows.

  • Daily Briefing: Putin defies as losses mount

    Russia rebukes international law and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • Marketmind: Not so fast

    U-turns are clearly in the air this week, with Elon Musk's volte face on buying Twitter on Tuesday following Britain's top rate tax cut reversal and this week's new-quarter relief bounce in stock markets. Of course many investors pray global central banks would join the British government and Musk in a similar rethink - but that's far less likely and reason enough for markets to sober up on Wednesday after the biggest two-day rally on Wall St since the pandemic hit in April 2020. British Prime Minister Liz Truss' speech to her annual party conference is also due and she's expected to insist the remainder of her fiscal plan remains intact.

  • White House criticizes crackdowns on peaceful protests in Iran

    ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) -The White House on Monday denounced the crackdown by Iranian security forces against peaceful protests in Iran, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "We're alarmed and appalled by reports of security authorities' responding to university students' peaceful protests with violence and mass arrests," she told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden to Puerto Rico. The ongoing protests are in response to the death two weeks ago of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was beaten by security forces for wearing an "improper" hijab.

  • 'It was all under water': Iowa native living in Florida loses video game business

    'It was all under water': Iowa native living in Florida loses video game business

  • Residents of major cities in Luhansk Oblast need to evacuate due to Ukrainian army's counteroffensive

    TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 13:34 Residents of big cities in Luhansk Oblast will soon be asked to evacuate ahead of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; it's best for them not to spend the upcoming winter in large cities, Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, announced.

  • Blackstone in Talks to Buy Emerson Electric Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerson Electric Co. is in talks with Blackstone Inc. to sell at least part of its commercial and residential solutions business, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Mi

  • US midterms: The Trump voters who see a coming storm

    Amid warnings of violence, the first vote since the Capitol riot will be a huge test of US democracy.

  • I’m a hostage of Vladimir Putin’s war, says Russian soldier rushed to the front line

    Anatoly could have avoided the military draft.

  • Amtrak Suspends Part of Popular Pacific Surfliner Route — What to Know

    The suspended route stretches about 85 miles from San Diego to Irvine, which sits just south of Los Angeles.

  • Mobilisation in Russia: more than 200,000 Russians flee to Kazakhstan

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 10:23 Since 21 September, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country, more than 200,000 Russians have entered Kazakhstan.

  • Malfunctioning SKorean missile crashes in base

    A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike Guam. (Oct. 5)

  • About 700,000 people leave Russia after announced mobilization

    About 700,000 people have left Russia in the nearly two weeks following the announcement of a “partial” mobilization in the country, the Russian edition of Forbes business news reported on Oct. 4.

  • About 700,000 people have left Russia in two weeks of mobilisation

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 4 OCTOBER 2022, 16:21 In less than two weeks after the partial mobilisation was announced, about 700,000 people left Russia. Source: Forbes, citing multiple sources Details: According to one source, almost 1 million people have left Russia since the beginning of the mobilisation.

  • Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO says $44bn buyout will kickstart ‘everything app’

    Tesla billionaire offered to buy Twitter at original price, potentially avoiding Delaware trial