Ukraine Latest: EU to Discuss Punishing Iran Over Russia Aid

2
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- European Union foreign and defense ministers meet in Brussels this week, where they’ll discuss punitive measures over Iran’s alleged drone and missile transfers to Russia.

“We are witnessing the fight for freedom and justice, and we are witnessing how Iranian drones are attacking Ukrainian cities and how they are killing people,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said over the weekend. Iran has said that it provided drones to Russia months before Moscow’s invasion, a claim disputed by the US.

Separately, Russia and the US failed to agree on language for a joint statement following an 18-nation summit in Cambodia, making it unlikely the Group of 20 nations will reach a consensus in Indonesia either this week.

Key Developments

  • G-20 Latest: Biden and Xi to Meet Before Summit Starts

  • G-20 Statement in Doubt as US, Russia Fail to Agree at Asean

  • Yellen Says Russia Faces Oil Shut-In or Price Cap Amid Sanctions

(See RSAN on the Bloomberg Terminal for the Russian Sanctions Dashboard.)

On the Ground

Russian troops are continuing air attacks in Ukraine, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying that fierce fighting continues to take place in the country’s east. Russian troops continue their attempts to advance near the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in the Donetsk region, but their attacks have been repelled, Zelenskiy said.

An industrial facility was damaged in Kharkiv, one of Ukraine’s biggest cities, after Russian troops launched a missile strike late Sunday, the region’s head, Oleh Synyehubov, said on his Telegram channel. A power facility was also hit in an unspecified village in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the local governor.

(All times CET)

Kherson’s Liberation Shows Need for More Weapons, Lithuania Says (8:57 a.m.)

“The main message that could be said is that it’s clear that the more weapons we could provide, the sooner this war will be over,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a reference to Ukrainian forces taking the city of Kherson.

“Peace in Ukraine can only come under Ukrainian terms,” Landsbergis told reporters before a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels. “It’s important that Europe sends a very clear message that we will support Ukraine to the peace that will be settled by them.”

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, asked if there was any room for negotiations after Kherson, said the “possibility for negotiations comes when Russia withdraws from those areas Russia has occupied.”

Ukraine Limits Power Supplies (5:40 p.m.)

Ukraine on Monday introduced emergency limits on electricity supply in eight north, central and eastern regions and the capital, Kyiv, utility company Ukrenergo said on Telegram. Power cuts have been caused by fallout from Russian attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and the need to repair electric lines.

