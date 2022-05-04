Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Bogged Down, Pentagon Says

Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Bogged Down, Pentagon Says
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Russian forces have been slowed by supply line and morale problems in the southern and eastern parts of Ukraine, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman said Wednesday. The European Union proposed a ban on Russian crude oil phased in over the next six months, part of the bloc’s sixth package of sanctions as President Vladimir Putin seeks to cement military gains in Ukraine.

Germany threw its weight behind the EU plan, though Hungary said it won’t back the proposal as it stands and other nations asked for more flexibility. The Kremlin called the measure a “double-edged sword” as it will impact households. The EU is also proposing to cut off Sberbank and other lenders from the international SWIFT messaging network used by financial institutions.

Russia’s war in Ukraine is nearing the 10-week mark. Having failed to achieve a quick victory, Moscow is focused on reinforcing both military and political control over territory taken so far, according to people familiar with the Kremlin’s thinking.

Key Developments

  • EU Squeezes Harder on Russia, Sweeping in Oil, Bank and Business

  • Oil Jumps the Most in Three Weeks as EU Plans Strictest Ban Yet

  • EU Aims to Target Russia’s Global Oil Sales With Insurance Ban

  • Germany, Netherlands Push North Sea Drilling to Shun Russian Gas

All times CET:

U.K. to Provide Aid for ‘Most Vulnerable’ (1:55 a.m.)

The U.K. will provide 45 million pounds to help Ukrainians most in need because of the war, the British government announced Thursday. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement that the assistance would support “the most vulnerable in Ukraine, particularly women and children, who are facing increased risk of sexual violence and exploitation.”

The money will be directed to United Nations agencies and other relief organizations working in Ukraine, according to the statement.

300 More Civilians Evacuated From Mariupol (12:15 a.m.)

More than 300 civilians have been evacuated from war-blasted Mariupol in a new “safe passage operation,” according to Osnat Lubrani, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine.

“Many came with nothing but the clothes they were wearing, and we will now support them during this difficult time, including with much-needed psychological support,” Lubrani said in a statement on Wednesday.

The civilians in this latest evacuation came from Mariupol and other cities and towns and are “receiving assistance in Zaporizhzhia,” Lubrani added.

Russian Troops Bogged Down in Ukraine, Pentagon Says (10:09 p.m.)

Russian troops have not made the kind of progress in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine “that they have wanted to make,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday, citing problems with supply lines and morale.

“We don’t believe they have solved their logistics and sustainment issues” he said, adding that Russian troops are “wary” of getting out too far ahead of their supply lines. Kirby also said that their missile strikes have been off target but that the U.S. does not know whether that’s related to technical problems, Ukrainian defenses, or “incompetence” on the part of the Russians.

Russia Announces Humanitarian Corridors From Mariupol (8:47 p.m.)

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it will offer safe passage for civilians still trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on May 5 to 7, Tass reported.

The humanitarian corridors will be open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m over the three days, the ministry said. The civilians can choose whether to go to Russia or Ukrainian-controlled areas, according to Interfax.

Russia has seized control of almost all of the port city of Mariupol after a brutal weeks-long siege. The remaining defenders are holding out in the giant industrial facility, where hundreds of civilians have taken refuge.

U.S. Military Spells Out Weapons Training for Ukrainians (6:23 p.m.)

The U.S. is training Ukrainians on new weapons systems, including artillery and drones, in Grafenwoer, Germany, according to Brigadier General Joseph Hilbert, head of the 7th Army Training Command in Europe. He told reporters that a first group of Ukrainian trainees is back in the fight in Ukraine, and a second group of about 50 to 60 is now being instructed.

“They understand how to operate it and employ it as effectively as they can on their own and in accordance with their own tactics and their own doctrine,” Hilbert said of the new equipment. “The soldiers that we are receiving here are absolutely motivated, incredibly professional.”

The U.S. hasn’t had any problems getting the small groups of Ukrainians into Germany and back again, according to Hilbert and Lieutenant Colonel Todd Hopkins, who is also overseeing training. The officials acknowledged challenges, including providing instruction through translators.

Biden Wants to Talk to G-7 About More Russia Sanctions (6:10 p.m.)

President Joe Biden said he would consult with Group of Seven allies this week about more potential sanctions on Russia. After the EU proposed a ban on Russian oil imports by year’s end, Biden told reporters the U.S. is “always open to additional sanctions” and that he would discuss with G-7 members “what we’re going to do or not do.” Senior Biden administration officials have said they are looking at ways to tighten existing sanctions in order to prevent Moscow from evading them.

Russian Billionaire Challenges EU Sanctions (4:45 p.m.)

Russian metals billionaire Alisher Usmanov is appealing the European Union’s decision to impose strict sanctions on him in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He filed his appeal at the EU’s General Court on April 29, asking judges also to suspend the sanctions until there’s a final ruling, according to a court filing. A spokesperson for Usmanov declined to comment. Usmanov’s case is part of an increasing number of challenges at the Luxembourg-based court since the bloc started issuing sanctions on Feb. 28.

The EU, along with the U.S. and U.K., has targeted Russia’s ultra-wealthy and Usmanov has had his 156-meter (512-foot) yacht detained.

EU Tussles With Holdouts Over Latest Sanctions (3:10 p.m)

EU diplomats discussed the sixth package of sanctions Wednesday, with Hungary objecting to the oil phase-out timing. Greece, Malta and Cyprus raised questions about banning transport of oil between third countries, saying the move will just help Europe’s competitors, according to two diplomats. The diplomats aim to conclude the package by the end of the week, or by May 9 at the latest, the diplomats said.

Greece and Cyprus have large shipping industries while Malta is a so-called flag state, where companies can register their vessels for ownership purposes.

U.K. Bars Russia From Using Consultants (2:45 p.m.)

The U.K. cut Russia off from using management consultants, accountants and public relations firms, part of a further tranche of sanctions.

The government in London also announced additional measures against 63 Russian individuals and organizations, many of them targeting people connected to news outlets in an effort to punish what it called “the spread of lies.”

Portuguese Premier to Visit Kyiv Soon (2:30 p.m.)

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa announced he will travel to Kyiv in the near future to sign a “significant” financing agreement, part of the International Monetary Fund’s support for Ukraine.

“Regardless of the dynamics of the EU accession process, we have to provide immediate answers to the emergency needs of the Ukrainian state and the Ukrainian people,” Costa said.

EU Plans to Block Russians From Buying Real Estate (1:50 p.m.)

The EU added a ban on property transactions with Russian nationals to its latest sanctions. The European Commission’s proposal would halt property deals with Russian citizens, residents and entities -- prohibiting the sale or transfer, directly or indirectly, of “ownership rights in immovable property located within the territory of the Union or units in collective investment undertakings providing exposure to such immovable property,” according to the legal text seen by Bloomberg.

EU Suggests Sanctioning Russian Patriarch Kirill (1:20 p.m.)

The EU is also proposing to sanction Patriarch Kirill, the head of Russia’s Orthodox Church, according to documents seen by Bloomberg and people familiar with the matter.

The list, which still needs to be approved by European governments and could change, also includes family members of President Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, as well a number of senior military personnel. Kirill is a long-time Putin ally and has become one of the most vocal supporters of Russia’s war. Sanctions need the approval of all member states and some Orthodox nations are reluctant to target a senior religious figure, one of the people said.

EU Targets Russia’s Global Oil Sales (11:35 a.m.)

The EU is seeking to go beyond its proposed ban on Russian oil by also targeting Moscow’s ability to sell crude and refined products anywhere in the world.

The bloc is looking at banning European vessels and companies from providing services, including insurance, linked to the transportation of Russian oil globally, according to officials and a draft document seen by Bloomberg.

